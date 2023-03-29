Short and to the point, Shane Paben was proud and pleased that his Chadron State College basketball team improved so much and became a conference contender. He likes his players, thinks they’re happy at CSC and hopes they’ll return.

But he also says he isn’t satisfied with how the 2022-23 season ended and wants the Eagles to continue improving.

“We’re still not good enough,” he said. “We’ve got to take the next step. We made lot of progress, but need to make more. I want us to get better every year. We’ve got to get a group that can win in the post-season.”

Paben said he expects to add six or seven players who are good enough to challenge for playing time.

“Recruiting is the lifeblood of every program,” the coach noted. “It takes a lot of time and effort. I tell them how it’s going to be. They’ll have a coach with a competitive nature. I let them know what’s expected. They’ll have to go to class, play hard and play defense.

“They need to know what’s expected of them,” he added. “If they don’t like what I tell them, I don’t want them to come here,” he added. “I think one of the keys to our success this year, was the players who came knew what to expect and accepted it.”