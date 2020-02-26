Paige Denke and Daniel Wellnitz reflect on state wrestling

For only being a junior in high school, Wellnitz has grasped the unforgiving nature of qualifying for state: “You can qualify one year and the next year you can just have a bad year. I wanted to go every year of course, but you’ve just got to keep working hard at it because last year ends…everyone wants to win state but just getting there is a big deal.” Wellnitz nearly took his quarterfinal match to full time against 42-3 Sean Martin of Seward who ended up getting second in 145. Gathering another tough draw in the consolation bracket, Wellnitz lost to Joseph Orsi of Omaha Scutt who went on to claim fourth in 145. Even in the loss, Daniel still looks to the future: “It’s important, because the more tournaments you go to the better competitors you’ll see, and they will give you more respect because you competed at state.”

Denke, who cites her main motivation as her father, used to go to practices all the time when he was a coach for federation. Once there started to be girls’ wrestling, Denke says “I just grabbed onto it and I was ready to go.” Denke is now motivating more than her fair share of young female wrestlers and was asked if she sees her influence as a positive or a weight: “I don’t see it as a pressure. I can only see it as a positive. Because I feel like if I’m influencing those girls to try something new and be different then there is no way that could be a negative. As long as I go out there and do it for myself, and show them that you can be a girl and still be tough.” Denke even went a little bit deeper: “I think it’s blurred lines for some of the younger girls. Their friends may be against it because it’s not feminine, but if you can make the division and they can be inspired by me making the division then I think it’s great…It’s built a lot of confidence and a self-image for me.”