Panhandle basketball standouts receive all-state honors

Two boys and five girls from the Panhandle have received first- or second-team basketball all-state honors for their performances during the 2021-22 season from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.

Both of the boys received second-team honors in their classes. They are Austin Thyne of Scottsbluff in Class B and Liam Kostman of Hyannis in Class D2.

The girls’ selections are led by sisters Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl of Bridgeport. Both were placed on the Class C2 first-team by both newspapers. The Lincoln newspaper also chose three super-state teams, and placed Ruthie, a junior, on its second-team and put Olivia, a sophomore, on its third-team.

Other Panhandle girls receiving full-fledged all-state included Mariyah Avila, a Scottsbluff senior. The Journal Star gave her first-team Class B honors and the World-Herald placed her on its second-team.

Both newspapers conferred second-team Class D2 all-state honors to Crawford senior Natalie Barry and Leyton freshman Zaile Benish.

Several players from the northwest corner of the state are among those receiving honorable mention all-state. They include Chadron’s Justus Alcorn, a senior, and Demi Ferguson, a sophomore.

Other girls from along Highway 20 who were accorded honorable mention are Jasmine Dyer and Kylah Vogel of Crawford, Sadie Hanks and Samantha Toof of Hay Springs, Britney and Kailey Klein and Beth and Rachel Krein of Sioux County and Tessa Hurlburt, Haley Johnson and Ajae McKimmey of Gordon-Rushville.

Boys receiving honorable nods include Logan DeCoste, Gage Mintken and Gabe Varvel of Hay Springs and Carter Anderson, Ellis Livingston and Jace Nelson of Gordon-Rushville along with Cadin Hill, Rick Turek and Hunter Wyland of Hemingford.

A complete list of the honorable mention choices follows:

Class B Girls: Alliance—Jaelynne Clarke, Angie Davis, Avah Steggall. Gering—Carleigh Pszanka, Nickie Todd, Sydnee Winkler. Scottsbluff—Payton Burda, Paige Horne, Anna Kelley. Sidney—Alecca Campbell, Gabby Fortner, Reese Riddle.

Class C1 Girls: Chadron--Demi Ferguson. Mitchell—Caani Banks, Marjie Schmitt.

Class C2 Girls: Bayard—Lexi Fiscus, Dani Harter, Joslyn Hopkins, Scarlett Norman, Kierra Miller. Bridgeport—Natalie Keenan-Vergil, Mackenzie Liakos, Brooklyn Mohrman. Gordon-Rushville—Tessa Hurlburt, Haley Johnson, Ajae McKimmey.

Class D1 Girls: Morrill—Brooklin Hess, Kinzley Hess.

Class D2 Girls: Crawford—Jasmine Dyer, Kylah Vogel. Garden County—McKenna Krueger. Hay Springs—Sadie Hanks, Samantha Toof. Leyton—Shawnee Gamble. Minatare—Jazmin Calihua. Sioux County—Britney Klein, Kailey Klein, Beth Krien, Rachel Krein. South Platte—Maddi Cheleen, Avery Hayward, Haily Koenen, Lauryn Stanley.

Class B Boys: Alliance—Kellen Muhr. Gering—Max Greeley,Uriah Ybarra. Scottsbluff—Tyler Harre, Kellon Harris, Tate Talkington. Sidney—Sawyer Dickman, Jacob Dowse, Isak Doty.

Class C1 Boys: Chadron—Justus Alcorn. Gordon-Rushville—Carter Anderson, Ellis Livingston, Jace Nelson. Mitchell—Easton Anderson, Carter Reisig.

Class C2 Boys: Bayard—Garrett Hopkins, Trent Marquez, Ben Sauer. Bridgeport—Kason Loomis, Kolby Lussetto, Braxten Swires. Morrill—Gavin Dunkel, Andon Pittman.

Class D1 Boys: Garden County—Dillon Christianson, Johnny Vargas. Hemingford—Cadin Hill, Rick Turek, Hunter Wyland. Kimball—Kyler Lusche. Leyton—Justin Ernest, Dillon Juelfs.

Class D2 Boys: Creek Valley—Drew Fraass. Hay Springs—Logan DeCoste, Gage Mintken, Gabe Varvel. Hyannis—Rylee Anderson, Monte Bailey, Max Kostman, Wyatt Phillips. Minatare—Kale Gibbons, Federico Torres. Potter-Dix—Luke Kasten. South Platte—Ethan Reichman.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0