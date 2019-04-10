Some interesting boys’ basketball was played in the Panhandle this past season. Naturally, not every team excelled, but several of them improved significantly from the previous year to keep the fans buzzing and coming back for more.
Bridgeport improved from 17 wins and 10 losses a year ago to 23-3 and qualified for the state tournament. Alliance went from 13-11 to 19-7 and also made the trip to Lincoln. Mitchell rose from 12-15 a year ago to 17-10 this season, and, since the Tigers had no seniors they are expected to be even harder to beat next winter
Perennial power Scottsbluff was 26-3 and the Class B state tournament runner-up two years ago, and went 18-9 a year ago. At the end of January this season, the Bearcats were struggling at 6-11. But they won their next nine games, including a 57-49 win over Seward in the district tournament to reach the state tournament for the eighth time in the last nine years. The exception was 2018.
Statistics usually help support why teams are successful. Pure and simple, four of the best shot the ball best. Bridgeport hit 45.5 percent of its field goal tries to lead the Panhandle, Alliance was next at 44.7 percent, followed by Scottsbluff at 42.9 and Mitchell at 42.8
Alliance was the best from behind the 3-point arc at 32.6 percent. Both Scottsbluff and Mitchell also shot from long range more than 500 times and sank at least 30 percent
Those teams also shot free throws the best. Scottsbluff meshed 65.8 percent, Alliance 64.3 percent and Mitchell 63.8.
There’s another intriguing team stat from our unique part of the state.
Hemingford was the Panhandle’s highest scoring team game-after-game, averaging 66.1 points. The Bobcats also allowed their foes the most points per game, 62.3. It reminds this reporter of the 1991-92 season at Chadron State when both the Eagles and their opponents averaged right at 90 points a game. CSC finished with a 16-14 record and many fans thought it was a “fun season.”
Hemingford did even better. The Bobcats were 15-10 and 10 or so players saw about equal playing time in many of the games.
No doubt about it, the Panhandle’s most dominant player was Alliance’s 5-11 senior guard, Mason Heimstra. He averaged 22.4 points, shot 48 percent from the field, attempted (158) and made (124) the most free throws while sinking 78.5 percent at the line, led the area in assists for the second year in a row with 109 and ranked third in steals with 84. He also paced the Bulldogs in rebounding at 6.5 a game.
Some observers believe he’s among the quickest players they’ve ever seen in this region.
Heimstra also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark and was the only male player from the western end of the state to earn full-fledged all-state honors. (See accompanying story.)
“When your best player is also the hardest worker, you know you’re going to have a good season,” said Alliance Coach Michael Baker. “Because of his energy, we always had great practices.”
Several other Panhandle players also had noteworthy seasons.
The region’s second leading scorer was Gordon-Rushville senior Dylan Schwarting, who averaged 17.3 points while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Although only 5-9, he averaged 5.6 rebounds.
Third on the Panhandle’s per game average list is Minatare’s 5-8 junior, Kaleb Gonzales, at 16.5 points a game, about the same as the previous year. He also led in steals with 103, despite playing in just 15 games, and had the third best 3-point shooting percentage, 37.0.
Mitchell freshman Austin Thyne definitely served notice that he’s a player to watch. He averaged 16 points a game, shot 46.1 percent from the field, including 36.7 percent from 3-point range, and made 70 treys, tops among anyone in the region.
Thyne, who was selected the Western Trails Conference’s Outstanding Offensive Football Player last fall, also ranked second to Heimstra in assists with 104 and came up with 65 steals.
After averaging 17 points a game last year, Scottsbluff senior Conner McCracken scored 15.8 points a game this season, and tallied 853 points in the two campaigns. His output this year included 58 treys while shooting 35.4 percent from afar and sinking 73 of 97 free shots for 75.3 percent.
Others who stuck out in several areas include Bridgeport’s Drake DeMasters. He averaged 14.4 points and 9.3 rebounds, shot almost 54 percent from the field and blocked 73 shots.
Chadron’s 6-9 senior Pat Rust got his senior season off to a slow start, scoring just 17 points in the first three games, but eventually tallied as many as 28 and hit 22 twice while averaging 12.6 for the season, shot 67.9 percent from the field and collected 8.8 rebounds a game. He also blocked 70 shots.
Two more inside players also deserve mention. Peyton Oliverius of Bayard shot 56 percent from the field and averaged 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds, and Jonathan Pieper of Mitchell made 59.6 percent of his field goal shots, averaged 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds and swatted 77 shots.
Pieper gets another star because he made 72.7 percent of his free throws, best among area post players.
Team Offense G Points Ave.
Hemingford (15-10) 25 1,652 66.1
Mitchell (17-10) 27 1,751 64.8
Alliance (19-7) 26 1,646 63.3
Scottsbluff (14-11) 25 1,536 61.4
Bridgeport (23-3) 26 1,492 57.4
Gering (9-11) 20 1,134 57.2
Hyannis (9-12) 21 1,196 57.0
Bayard (16-8) 24 1,308 54.5
Chadron I11-13) 24 1,245 51.9
Creek Valley (11-14) 25 1,240 49.6
Morrill (12-10) 22 1,082 49.2
Garden County (11-10) 21 1,029 49.0
Kimball (7-14) 21 931 45.3
Minatare (10-9) 19 796 44.2
Gordon-Rushville (5-15) 20 873 43.7
Sioux County (5-18) 23 996 43.3
Sidney (6-18) 24 1,038 43.2
Leyton (4-17) 21 828 39.4
Crawford (7-17) 24 862 35.9
Team Defense G Points Ave.
Bridgeport 26 1,072 41.2
Morrill 22 949 43.1
Garden County 21 922 43.9
Minatare 19 862 45.3
Alliance 26 1,197 46.0
Bayard 24 1,104 46.0
Crawford 24 1,120 46.6
Kimball 21 1,001 47.7
Gordon-Rushville 20 1,018 50.9
Mitchell 27 1,458 54.0
Hyannis 21 1,137 54.1
Chadron 24 1,305 54.4
Creek Valley 25 1,373 54.9
Leyton 21 1,163 55.3
Sioux County 23 1,277 55.5
Scottsbluff 25 1,462 58.5
Gering 20 1209 60.5
Hemingford 25 1,557 62.3
Field Goal Shooting FGA FGM %
Bridgeport 551 1,210 45.5
Alliance 604 1,351 44.7
Scottsbluff 567 1,322 42.9
Mitchell 670 1.564 42.8
Minatare 309 723 42.7
Hyannis 472 1,116 42.3
Gering 436 1,044 41.8
Bayard 504 1,290 39.1
Creek Valley 483 1,211 39.0
Chadron 439 1,135 38.7
Morrill 400 1,089 36.7
Sidney 370 980 37.8
Gordon-Rushville 329 879 37.4
Kimball 361 1,080 33.4
Garden County 349 1,086 32.1
Hemingford 596 1,864 32.0
Leyton 305 1,027 29.6
Crawford 312 1,227 25.5
3-Point Shooting FGM FGA %
Alliance 189 579 32.6
Minatare 50 163 30.6
Scottsbluff 176 576 30.5
Mitchell 160 532 30.0
Chadron 140 472 29.7
Bridgeport 137 474 29.0
Bayard 106 382 27.7
Creek Valley 106 385 27.5
Sidney 134 491 27.3
Gering 81 298 27.2
Garden County 77 313 24.6
Hyannis 44 196 22.4
Leyton 46 210 21.9
Morrill 89 409 21.8
Hemingford 218 1,016 21.5
Crawford 100 536 18.6
Kimball 58 325 17.7
Free Throw Shooting FTA FTM %
Scottsbluff 214 325 65.8
Alliance 240 373 64.3
Mitchell 251 393 63.9
Chadron 227 368 61.7
Bayard 184 309 59.5
Gordon-Rushville 127 214 59.3
Bridgeport 253 414 58.8
Gering 181 311 58.2
Morrill 188 329 57.1
Hyannis 206 363 56.7
Sioux County 157 296 53.0
Garden County 146 286 51.0
Hemingford 242 475 50.9
Crawford 138 279 49.4
Kimball 171 272 47.0
Minatare 128 272 47.0
Leyton 175 383 45.7
Individual Scoring G Points Ave.
Mason Heimstra, All. 26 582 22.4
Dylan Schwarting, G-R 20 346 17.3
Kaleb Gonzales, Min. 15 248 16.5
Austin Thyne, Mit. 26 415 16.0
Conner McCracken, SB 25 395 15.8
Tristan Hunter, SC 23 363 15.8
Peyton Oliverius, Bay. 24 372 15.6
Austin Dormann, GC 18 278 15.4
Brodey Planansky, HS 14 210 15.0
Drake DeMasters, BP 26 374 14.4
Blake Thyne, Mit. 12 171 14.3
Xavier Horst, Ger. 20 278 14.0
Keaton Reichert, Mit. 26 351 13.5
Kobee Olson, Hyan. 21 282 13.4
Trent Reed, HS 18 242 13.4
Arik Doty, Sid. 23 307 13.3
Tommy Watson, SC 22 286 13.0
Casey Lashley, Hem. 25 323 12.9
Pat Rust, Chad. 24 303 12.6
Kaleb Lussetto, BP 26 336 12.9
Jasiya DeOllos, SB 25 321 12.8
Tanner Whitham, Morr. 22 273 12.4
Cameron Jensen, Hyan. 21 252 12.0
Will Ackerman, Craw. 24 275 11.5
Justin Whitebear, Bay. 23 264 11.4
Jonathan Pieper, Mit. 27 305 11.3
Sam Grabowski, CV 25 282 11.3
Quinton Hassel, Min. 16 180 11.3
Ephroen Lavato, Min. 18 202 11.2
Trevor Berry, Chad. 24 256 10.7
Cooper Heusman, Chad. 16 171 10.7
Riley Schilz, Ger. 20 210 10.5
Blake Lofink, Morr. 22 228 10.4
Reid Spady, GC 18 181 10.1
Colton Olson, Chad. 24 239 10.0
Isaac Reuter, Kim. 21 206 9.8
Logan Nichols, BP 25 241 9.6
Joel Baker, All. 26 246 9.5
Bryce Sherrell, Ger. 20 185 9.2
Luke Cullan, Hem. 25 244 9.0
Beau Hanks, Kim. 20 180 9.0
Zac Henke, Ley. 21 182 8.7
Aaron Farritor, Hem. 19 165 8.7
Brian Turek, Hem. 25 212 8.5
Wyatt Santero, GC 17 145 8.5
Dom Russ, Ley. 20 168 8.4
Jack Kildow, Bay. 24 201 8.3
Justin Ningen, CV 25 206 8.2
London Gillam, Craw. 24 197 8.2
Alex Jellen, Sid. 24 194 8.1
Corbin Stark, All. 26 207 8.0
Harold Baez, SB 24 193 8.0
Jordan Summers, Craw. 24 189 7.9
Dawson Mohr, SB 25 196 7.8
Jackson Davis, Hyan. 21 163 7.8
Carson Hinn, G-R 20 150 7.5
Francisco Barrios, Mit. 27 201 7.4
Brayden Tyan, Kim. 21 155 7.4
Pat Hansen, CV 25 177 7.1
Corbin Bailey, G-R 20 140 7.0
Harry Alvarez, Ger. 20 139 7.0
Carlos Lucero, Sid. 23 158 6.9
Kolton Ebbers, Ger. 20 134 6.7
Oakley Hodges, CV 25 168 6.7
Kenny Wyland, Hem. 25 166 6.6
Scout Gamble, Ley. 21 138 6.6
Lane Hargens, Bay. 22 136 6.2
Sam Clarkson, SB 18 110 6.1
Bradyn Palmer, All. 26 155 6.0
Luis Garza, BP 26 153 5.9
Kyle Bush, Ley. 17 100 5.9
Aaron Farritor, Hem. 25 146 5.8
Reece Jensen, All. 23 128 5.6
Skylar Heineman, Sid. 16 90 5.6
Kristian Bartlett, Chad. 23 126 5.5
Alex Maddox, Sid. 24 132 5.5
Jerry Tarin, Morr. 22 120 5.5
Field Goal Shooting FGM FGA %
Cody Ferguson, Ger. 16 23 69.6
Brayden Palmer, All. 74 109 67.9
Pat Rust, Chad. 119 190 62.9
Jonathan Pieper, Mit. 124 208 59.5
Justin Ningen, CV 82 143 57.3
Peyton Oliverius, Bay. 158 282 56.0
Sam Clarkson, SB 51 92 55.4
Kobee Olson, Hyan. 162 297 54.5
Lane Hargens, Bay. 61 113 54.0
Drake DeMasters, BP 137 245 53.9
Luis Garza, BP 65 124 52.5
Quinton Hassel, Min. 80 155 51.6
Ephroen Lovato, Min. 76 145 51.3
Henry Alvarez, Ger. 48 121 49.7
Chance Parker, SB 44 90 48.9
Reece Jensen, All. 47 97 48.5
Dylan Schwarting, G-R 130 270 48.1
Mason Heimstra, All. 203 423 48.0
Brock Nolette, Hyan. 74 156 47.4
Alex Jallen, Sid. 80 169 47.3
Riley Schulz, Ger. 81 173 46.8
Logan Nichols, BP 86 185 46.5
Jasiyn DeOllos, SB 128 277 46.2
Austin Thyne, Mit. 155 336 46.1
Baden Planansky, HS 89 194 45.9
Clay Shields, G-R 20 44 45.5
Rylan Aguallo, Mit. 74 163 45.3
Blake Thyne, Mit. 60 136 44.1
Dawson Mohr, SB 70 159 44.0
Keeland Clinton, Chad. 37 76 43.4
Garrett Sawyer, CV 142 328 43.3
Bryce Sherrill, Ger. 80 187 42.8
Charles Hollow Horn, G-R 20 47 42.6
Francisco Barrios, Mit. 78 184 42.4
Beau Hanks, Kim. 71 268 42.3
Cameron Jensen, Hyan. 98 232 42.2
Kolton Ebbers, Ger. 53 127 41.7
Casey Lashley, Hem. 122 297 41.1
Cole Faessler, BP 39 95 41.0
Pat Hanson, CV 74 181 40.9
Conner McCracken, SB 132 324 40.7
Trevor DuBray, All. 52 128 40.6
Austin Farritor, Hem. 51 128 39.8
Cooper Heusman, Chad. 65 164 39.6
Brett Pszanka, Ger. 32 81 39.5
Sam Grabowski, CV 103 263 39.2
Mason Nichols, BP 30 77 29.0
Blake Lofink, Morr. 79 204 38.7
Brady Newkirk, BP 23 61 37.7
Darin Rodriguez, Min. 15 40 37.5
Corbin Bailey, G-R 49 131 37.4
Osvalso Cano, GC 35 94 37.2
Justin Whitebear, Bay. 91 245 37.1
Skylar Heineman, Sid. 32 87 36.8
Sabastian Harsh, SB 37 102 36.3
Dawson Kriha, Bay. 37 102 36.3
Arik Doty, Sid. 100 276 36.2
Zach Pettit, Sid. 25 69 36.2
Joel Baker, All. 86 238 36.1
Jake Walleson, BP 15 42 35.7
Brady Kilgore, Kim. 33 96 35.1
Samuel Cajero, Kim. 25 72 35.1
Jack Kildow, Bay. 68 195 34.9
Brayden Tyan, Kim. 51 146 34.9
Jackson Davis, Hyan. 47 135 34.8
Greg Randolph, Hem. 36 106 34.0
Wyatt Santero, GC 53 157 33.8
Austin Dorman, GC 100 298 33.6
Keaton Reichert, Mit. 123 370 33.2
Kenny Wyland, Hem. 65 196 33.2
Oakley Hodges, CV 61 185 33.0
Luke Cullan, Hem. 76 232 32.8
Brian Turek, Hem. 79 231 32.1
Colton Olson, Chad. 74 231 32.0
Andrew Black Elk, G-R 37 116 31.9
Chesney Stanczyk, GC 26 83 31.3
Reid Spady, GC 70 226 31.0
Isaac Reuter, Kim. 77 248 31.0
Darin Rodriguez, Min. 25 81 30.9
Carson Hinn, G-R 59 144 30.4
3-Point Shooting FGM FGA %
Trevor DuBray, All. 37 90 41.1
Darin Rodriguez, Min. 15 40 37.5
Kaleb Gonzales, Min. 27 73 37.0
Austin Thyne, Mit. 70 91 36.7
Sam Grabowski, CV 38 104 36.5
Conner McCracken, SB 58 164 35.4
Logan Nichols, BP 38 108 35.2
Joel Baker, All. 53 153 34.6
Trevor Berry, Chad. 64 170 33.7
Jack Kildow, Bay. 28 86 32.6
Cooper Heusman, Chad. 27 77 32.5
Arik Doty, Sid. 59 184 32.0
Justin Whitebear, Bay. 40 125 32.0
Mason Heimstra, All. 52 165 31.9
Cole Faessler, BP 18 58 31.0
Harold Baez, SB 38 147 30.9
Sabastian Hersh, SB 17 58 30.9
Corbin Bailey, G-R 19 64 29.7
Kaleb Lussetto, BP 43 147 29.3
Xavier Horst, Ger. 43 147 29.2
Austin Dorman, GC 48 169 28.4
Trent Reed, HS 34 123 27.6
Kolton McMackin, Morr. 23 83 27.2
Kristin Bartlett, Chad. 28 104 26.9
Justin Ningen, CV 21 78 26.9
Henry Alvarez, Ger, 11 41 26.8
Carlos Lucero, Sid. 33 124 26.6
Carson Hinn, G-R 20 76 26.3
Jasiya DeOllos, SB 15 57 26.3
Brian Turek, Hem. 39 151 25.8
Dawson Kriha, Bay. 15 58 25.9
Dylan Schwarting, G-R 27 105 25.7
Andrew Black Elk, G-R 18 71 25.3
Luke Cullan, Hem. 37 147 25.2
Brady Hanks, Kim. 10 39 25.6
Keaton Reichert, Mit. 49 195 24.7
Casey Lashley, Hem. 26 111 23.4
Oakley Hodges, CV 18 80 22.5
Colton Olson, Chad. 15 67 22.4
Garrett Sawyer, CV 14 63 22.3
Alec Maddox, Sid. 19 87 21.8
Blake Lofink, Morr. 21 98 21.4
Free Throw Shooting FGM FGA %
Jack Kildow, Bay. 37 44 84.0
Blake Thyne, Mit. 25 31 80.6
Arik Doty, Sid. 48 60 80.0
Mason Heimstra, All. 124 158 78.5
Austin Thyne, Mit. 35 45 77.8
Kristian Bartlett, Chad. 14 18 77.8
Brett Pszanka, Ger. 28 37 75.7
Connor McCracken, SB 73 97 75.3
Trevor Berry, Chad. 28 38 73.7
Jonathan Pieper, Mit. 56 77 72.7
Joel Baker, All. 21 29 72.4
Henry Alvarez, Ger. 32 45 71.1
Mason Nichols, BP 23 33 69.7
Kaleb Lussetto, BP 20 29 69.0
Colton Olson, Chad. 76 111 68.5
Dylan Schwarting, G-R 59 87 67.8
Dawson Kriha, Bay. 21 31 67.7
Jasiya DeOIlos, SB 50 74 67.6
Corbin Bailey, G-R 23 34 67.7
Xavier Horst, Ger. 14 21 66.7
Trevor DuBray, All. 19 29 65.5
Keaton Reichert, Mit. 56 87 64.4
Rob Keaton, Morr. 47 73 64.4
Chase Parker, SB 29 45 64.4
Corbin Stark, All 33 49 62.3
Alec Maddox, Sid. 25 40 62.5
Justin Whitebear, Bay. 42 68 61.8
Cooper Heusman, Chad. 16 26 61.5
Drake DeMasters, BP 94 153 61.4
Blake Lofink, Morr. 49 80 61.4
Cooper Heusman, Ch 16 26 61.5
Blake Lofink, Morr. 49 80 61.2
Luis Garza, BP 22 36 61.1
Jack Wallesen, BP 20 33 60.6
Reid Spady, GC 30 50 60.0
Jordan Summers, Craw. 21 35 60.0
Rebounding G Reb. Ave.
Tommy Watson, SC 22 235 10.7
Peyton Oliverius, Bay. 24 233 9.7
Jonathan Pieper, Mit. 27 250 9.3
Drake DeMasters, BP 26 241 9.3
Oakley Hodges, CV 25 222 8.9
Pat Rust, Chad. 24 212 8.8
Alex Jallen, Sid. 21 195 8.1
Will Ackerman, Craw. 24 193 8.0
Tristan Hunter, SC 23 176 7.7
Carson Hinn, G-R 20 153 7.7
Garrett Sawyer, CV 25 185 7.4
London Gillam, Craw. 24 178 7.4
Reid Spady, GC 18 134 7.4
Sam Grabowski, CV 25 183 7.3
Cooper Heusman, Chad. 16 88 7.3
Tanner Whitham, Morr. 22 158 7.2
Chesney Stanczyk, GC 19 129 6.8
Mason Heimstra, All. 26 168 6.5
Wyatt Santero, GC 17 108 6.4
Isaac Reuter, Kim. 21 130 6.2
Bryce Sherrill, Ger. 20 123 6.2
Brayden Palmer, All. 26 156 6.0
Quinton Hassel, Min. 16 94 5.9
Dylan Schwarting, G-R 20 111 5.6
Austin Dorman, GC 18 97 5.4
Sabastian Hersh, SB 25 133 5.3
Lane Hargens, Bay. 22 116 5.3
Francisco Barrios, Mit. 27 135 5.0
Keaton Robb, Morr. 22 109 5.0
Riley Schilz, Ger. 20 100 5.0
Henry Alvarez, Ger. 20 98 4.9
Kenny Wyland, Hem. 25 120 4.8
Jordan Summers, Craw. 20 120 4.8
Blake Lofink, Morr. 22 103 4.7
Jack Kildow, Bay. 24 111 4.6
Luke Cullan, Hem. 25 111 4.4
Casey Lashley, Hem. 25 111 4.4
Osvalso Cano, GC 18 61 4.3
Chance Parker, SB 25 108 4.3
Kristian Bartlett, Chad. 14 104 4.3
Keaton Reichert, Mit. 26 110 4.2
Conner McCracken, SB 25 101 4.1
Brendan Walker, Kim. 17 6.8 4.2
Blake Thyne, Mit. 12 48 4.0
Assists: Mason Heimstra, All, 109; Austin Thyne, Mit. 104; Sam Grabowski, CV, 97; Keaton Reichert, Mit, 83; Corbin Stark, All, 81; Jasiya DeOllos, SB, 76; Joel Baker, All, 73; Pat Hansen, CV, 72; Kaleb Lussetto, BP, 72; Jack Kildow, Bay, 72; Jayden Vinton, Hyan, 69; Cole Faessler, BP, 68; Dawson Kriha, Bay, 67; Colton Olson, Chad, 67; Jerry Tarin, Morr, 67; Kaleb Gonzalez, Min, 66; Cameron Jensen, Hyan, 64; Will Ackerman, Craw, 61; Xavier Horst, Ger, 56; Francisco Barrios, Mit, 55; Trevor Berry, Chad, 53; Carson Hinn, G-R, 52; Justin Ningen, CV, 51; Corbin Bailey, G-R, 49; Blake Lofink, Morr, 49; Brock Nollette, Hyan, 49; Dylan Schwarting, G-R, 47; Darin Rodriguez, Min, 46; Justin Whitebear, Bay, 46; Sabastian Hersh, SB, 44; Caden Lewis, Morr, 42; Luke Cullan, Hem, 42; Isaac Reuter, Kim, 42.
Drake DeMasters, BP, 41; Rylan Aguallo, Mit, 40; Brian Turek, Hem, 40; Jake Wallesen, BP, 40; Peyton Oliverius, Bay, 39; Bryce Sherrill, Ger, 39; Wyatt Santero, GC, 39; Mason Nichols, BP, 38; Reece Jensen, All, 37; Keaton Robb, Morr, 37; Reid Spady, GC, 37; Conner McCracken, SB, 36; Brett Pszanka, Ger, 36; Dawson Mohr, SB, 34; Keaton Ebbers, Ger, 32; Kristian Bartlett, Chad, 31; Daeton Blanco, Bay, 31; Ethan Eckhardt, Ley, 31; Kobee Olson, Hyan, 31; Alex Plog, Hem, 31; Michael Comstock, SC, 30; Jackson Davis, Hyan, 30; Cooper Heusman, Chad, 30; Blake Thyne, Mit, 30; Logan Nichols, BP, 29; Eli Ahrens, Sid, 28; Harold Baez, SB, 29; Arik Doty, Sid, 29; Garrett Sawyer, CV, 28; Zane Anthony, Kim, 27; Jordan Summers, Craw, 27; Brayden Tyan, Kim, 27; Kaden Kindred, All, 26; Ryan Liakos, Bay, 26; Ephroen Lovato, Min., 26; London Gillam, Craw, 25.
Steals: Kaleb Gonzales, Min, 103; Casey Lashley, Hem, 87; Mason Heimstra, All, 84; Justin Ningen, CV, 76; Will Ackerman, Craw, 75; Austin Thyne, Mit, 65; Justin Whitebear, Bay, 64; Cameron Jensen, Hyan, 62; Sam Grabowski, CV, 55; Pat Hansen, CV, 54; Isaac Reuter, Kim, 53; Keaton Reichert, Mit, 52; Brian Turek, Hem, 49; Garrett Sawyer, CV, 48; Dawson Kriha, Bay, 48; Zane Anthony, Kim, 46; Jayden Vinton, Hyan, 46; Francisco Barrios, Mit, 45; Brock Nollette, Hya, 45; Kobee Olson, Hyan, 44; Jordan Summers, Craw, 44; Tommy Watson, SC, 44; Joel Baker, 42; Aaron Farritor, Hem, 42; Dom Russ, Ley, 42; Darin Rodriguiz, Min, 41; Michael Comstock, SC, 40; Jack Kildow, Bay, 40; Keaton Robb, Morr, 38; Jonathan Pieper, Mit, 35; Brady Hanks, Kim, 34; Caden Lewis, Morr, 34; Jackson Davis, Hyan, 33; Tucker Monroe, SC, 33;
Rylan Aguallo, Mit, 30; Corbin Bailey, G-R, 30; Jasiya DeOllos, SB, 30; London Gillam, Craw, 30; Blake Lofink, Morr, 30; Alex Plog, Hem, 30; Bryce Sherrill, Ger, 30; Dylan Schwarting, G-R, 30; Tristan Hunter, SC, 29; Colton Olson, Chad, 29; Eli Ahrens, Sid, 28; Arik Doty, Sid, 28; Conner McCracken, SB, 28; Corbin Stark, All, 26; Greg Randolph, Hem, 25; Austin Farritor, Hem, 25; Peyton Oliverius, Bay, 25; Henry Alvarez, Ger, 24; Kristian Bartlett, Chad, 23; Skylar Heineman, Sid, 22; Andrew Two Bulls, G-R, 22; Trevor Berry, Chad, 21; Alex Jallen, Sid, 21; Quentin Scott, SB, 21; Cooper Heusman, Chad, 20; Dawson Mohr, SB, 20.
Blocked Shots: Jonathan Pieper, Mit, 77; Drake DeMasters, BP, 73; Pat Rust, Chad, 70; Garrett Sawyer, CV, 66; Will Ackerman, Craw, 34; Peyton Oliverius, Bay, 34; Alex Jallen, Sid, 32; London Gillam, Craw, 26; Sam Skavdahl, SC, 26; Tanner Whetham, Morr, 26; Charles Hollow Horn, G-R, 24; Sam Grabowski, CV, 21; Oakley Hodges, CV, 21; Mason Heimstra, All, 20; Carson Hinn, G-R, 18; Tommy Watson, SC, 17; Beau Hanks, Kim, 16; Luis Garza, BP, 15; Logan Nichols, BP, 15; Lane Hargens, Bay, 14; Sam Clarkson, SB, 12; Zac Henke, Ley, 12; Xavier Horst, Ger. 10.