Some interesting boys’ basketball was played in the Panhandle this past season. Naturally, not every team excelled, but several of them improved significantly from the previous year to keep the fans buzzing and coming back for more.

Bridgeport improved from 17 wins and 10 losses a year ago to 23-3 and qualified for the state tournament. Alliance went from 13-11 to 19-7 and also made the trip to Lincoln. Mitchell rose from 12-15 a year ago to 17-10 this season, and, since the Tigers had no seniors they are expected to be even harder to beat next winter

Perennial power Scottsbluff was 26-3 and the Class B state tournament runner-up two years ago, and went 18-9 a year ago. At the end of January this season, the Bearcats were struggling at 6-11. But they won their next nine games, including a 57-49 win over Seward in the district tournament to reach the state tournament for the eighth time in the last nine years. The exception was 2018.

Statistics usually help support why teams are successful. Pure and simple, four of the best shot the ball best. Bridgeport hit 45.5 percent of its field goal tries to lead the Panhandle, Alliance was next at 44.7 percent, followed by Scottsbluff at 42.9 and Mitchell at 42.8

Alliance was the best from behind the 3-point arc at 32.6 percent. Both Scottsbluff and Mitchell also shot from long range more than 500 times and sank at least 30 percent

Those teams also shot free throws the best. Scottsbluff meshed 65.8 percent, Alliance 64.3 percent and Mitchell 63.8.

There’s another intriguing team stat from our unique part of the state.

Hemingford was the Panhandle’s highest scoring team game-after-game, averaging 66.1 points. The Bobcats also allowed their foes the most points per game, 62.3. It reminds this reporter of the 1991-92 season at Chadron State when both the Eagles and their opponents averaged right at 90 points a game. CSC finished with a 16-14 record and many fans thought it was a “fun season.”

Hemingford did even better. The Bobcats were 15-10 and 10 or so players saw about equal playing time in many of the games.

No doubt about it, the Panhandle’s most dominant player was Alliance’s 5-11 senior guard, Mason Heimstra. He averaged 22.4 points, shot 48 percent from the field, attempted (158) and made (124) the most free throws while sinking 78.5 percent at the line, led the area in assists for the second year in a row with 109 and ranked third in steals with 84. He also paced the Bulldogs in rebounding at 6.5 a game.

Some observers believe he’s among the quickest players they’ve ever seen in this region.

Heimstra also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark and was the only male player from the western end of the state to earn full-fledged all-state honors. (See accompanying story.)

“When your best player is also the hardest worker, you know you’re going to have a good season,” said Alliance Coach Michael Baker. “Because of his energy, we always had great practices.”

Several other Panhandle players also had noteworthy seasons.

The region’s second leading scorer was Gordon-Rushville senior Dylan Schwarting, who averaged 17.3 points while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Although only 5-9, he averaged 5.6 rebounds.

Third on the Panhandle’s per game average list is Minatare’s 5-8 junior, Kaleb Gonzales, at 16.5 points a game, about the same as the previous year. He also led in steals with 103, despite playing in just 15 games, and had the third best 3-point shooting percentage, 37.0.

Mitchell freshman Austin Thyne definitely served notice that he’s a player to watch. He averaged 16 points a game, shot 46.1 percent from the field, including 36.7 percent from 3-point range, and made 70 treys, tops among anyone in the region.

Thyne, who was selected the Western Trails Conference’s Outstanding Offensive Football Player last fall, also ranked second to Heimstra in assists with 104 and came up with 65 steals.

After averaging 17 points a game last year, Scottsbluff senior Conner McCracken scored 15.8 points a game this season, and tallied 853 points in the two campaigns. His output this year included 58 treys while shooting 35.4 percent from afar and sinking 73 of 97 free shots for 75.3 percent.

Others who stuck out in several areas include Bridgeport’s Drake DeMasters. He averaged 14.4 points and 9.3 rebounds, shot almost 54 percent from the field and blocked 73 shots.

Chadron’s 6-9 senior Pat Rust got his senior season off to a slow start, scoring just 17 points in the first three games, but eventually tallied as many as 28 and hit 22 twice while averaging 12.6 for the season, shot 67.9 percent from the field and collected 8.8 rebounds a game. He also blocked 70 shots.

Two more inside players also deserve mention. Peyton Oliverius of Bayard shot 56 percent from the field and averaged 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds, and Jonathan Pieper of Mitchell made 59.6 percent of his field goal shots, averaged 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds and swatted 77 shots.

Pieper gets another star because he made 72.7 percent of his free throws, best among area post players.

Team Offense                                 G        Points           Ave.

Hemingford (15-10)                     25         1,652           66.1

Mitchell (17-10)                            27         1,751           64.8

Alliance (19-7)                               26         1,646           63.3

Scottsbluff (14-11)                       25         1,536           61.4

Bridgeport (23-3)                          26         1,492           57.4

Gering (9-11)                                 20         1,134           57.2

Hyannis (9-12)                              21         1,196           57.0

Bayard (16-8)                                24         1,308           54.5

Chadron I11-13)                           24         1,245           51.9

Creek Valley (11-14)                     25         1,240           49.6

Morrill (12-10)                              22         1,082           49.2

Garden County (11-10)                21         1,029           49.0

Kimball (7-14)                               21            931           45.3

Minatare (10-9)                            19            796           44.2

Gordon-Rushville (5-15)              20            873           43.7

Sioux County (5-18)                     23            996           43.3

Sidney (6-18)                                 24         1,038           43.2

Leyton (4-17)                                21            828           39.4

Crawford (7-17)                            24            862           35.9

Team Defense                                G        Points           Ave.

Bridgeport                                     26         1,072           41.2

Morrill                                            22            949           43.1

Garden County                             21            922           43.9

Minatare                                        19            862           45.3

Alliance                                          26         1,197           46.0

Bayard                                            24         1,104           46.0

Crawford                                        24         1,120           46.6

Kimball                                           21         1,001           47.7

Gordon-Rushville                          20         1,018           50.9

Mitchell                                         27         1,458           54.0

Hyannis                                          21         1,137           54.1

Chadron                                         24         1,305           54.4

Creek Valley                                  25         1,373           54.9

Leyton                                            21         1,163           55.3

Sioux County                                 23         1,277           55.5

Scottsbluff                                     25         1,462           58.5

Gering                                            20          1209           60.5

Hemingford                                   25         1,557           62.3

Field Goal Shooting                   FGA          FGM                %

Bridgeport                                   551         1,210           45.5

Alliance                                        604         1,351           44.7

Scottsbluff                                   567         1,322           42.9

Mitchell                                       670         1.564           42.8

Minatare                                     309            723           42.7

Hyannis                                       472         1,116           42.3

Gering                                          436         1,044           41.8

Bayard                                         504         1,290           39.1

Creek Valley                                483         1,211           39.0

Chadron                                       439         1,135           38.7

Morrill                                         400         1,089           36.7

Sidney                                          370            980           37.8

Gordon-Rushville                       329            879           37.4

Kimball                                        361         1,080           33.4

Garden County                           349         1,086           32.1       

Hemingford                                 596         1,864           32.0

Leyton                                          305         1,027           29.6

Crawford                                     312         1,227           25.5

3-Point Shooting                      FGM            FGA                %

Alliance                                        189            579           32.6

Minatare                                        50            163           30.6

Scottsbluff                                   176            576           30.5

Mitchell                                       160            532           30.0

Chadron                                       140            472           29.7

Bridgeport                                   137            474           29.0

Bayard                                         106            382           27.7

Creek Valley                                106            385           27.5

Sidney                                          134            491           27.3

Gering                                            81            298           27.2

Garden County                             77            313           24.6

Hyannis                                          44            196           22.4

Leyton                                            46            210           21.9

Morrill                                            89            409           21.8

Hemingford                                 218         1,016           21.5

Crawford                                     100            536           18.6

Kimball                                           58            325           17.7

Free Throw Shooting                 FTA           FTM                %

Scottsbluff                                   214            325           65.8

Alliance                                        240            373           64.3

Mitchell                                       251            393           63.9

Chadron                                       227            368           61.7

Bayard                                         184            309           59.5

Gordon-Rushville                       127            214           59.3

Bridgeport                                   253            414           58.8

Gering                                          181            311           58.2

Morrill                                         188            329           57.1

Hyannis                                       206            363           56.7

Sioux County                               157            296           53.0

Garden County                           146            286           51.0

Hemingford                                 242            475           50.9

Crawford                                     138            279           49.4

Kimball                                        171            272           47.0

Minatare                                     128            272           47.0

Leyton                                          175            383           45.7

                                                           

Individual Scoring                          G        Points           Ave.

Mason Heimstra, All.                   26            582           22.4

Dylan Schwarting, G-R                 20            346           17.3

Kaleb Gonzales, Min.                   15            248           16.5

Austin Thyne, Mit.                        26            415           16.0

Conner McCracken, SB                 25            395           15.8

Tristan Hunter, SC                        23            363           15.8

Peyton Oliverius, Bay.                  24            372           15.6

Austin Dormann, GC                    18            278           15.4

Brodey Planansky, HS                  14            210           15.0

Drake DeMasters, BP                   26            374           14.4

Blake Thyne, Mit.                          12            171           14.3

Xavier Horst, Ger.                         20            278           14.0

Keaton Reichert, Mit.                   26            351           13.5

Kobee Olson, Hyan.                      21            282           13.4

Trent Reed, HS                              18            242           13.4

Arik Doty, Sid.                               23            307           13.3

Tommy Watson, SC                      22            286           13.0

Casey Lashley, Hem.                     25            323           12.9

Pat Rust, Chad.                             24            303           12.6

Kaleb Lussetto, BP                        26            336           12.9

Jasiya DeOllos, SB                         25            321           12.8

Tanner Whitham, Morr.              22            273           12.4

Cameron Jensen, Hyan.               21            252           12.0

Will Ackerman, Craw.                   24            275           11.5

Justin Whitebear, Bay.                 23            264           11.4

Jonathan Pieper, Mit.                   27            305           11.3

Sam Grabowski, CV                      25            282           11.3

Quinton Hassel, Min.                   16            180           11.3

Ephroen Lavato, Min.                   18            202           11.2

Trevor Berry, Chad.                      24            256           10.7

Cooper Heusman, Chad.              16            171           10.7

Riley Schilz, Ger.                           20            210           10.5

Blake Lofink, Morr.                       22            228           10.4

Reid Spady, GC                              18            181           10.1

Colton Olson, Chad.                     24            239           10.0

Isaac Reuter, Kim.                         21            206             9.8

Logan Nichols, BP                         25            241             9.6

Joel Baker, All.                               26            246             9.5

Bryce Sherrell, Ger.                       20            185             9.2

Luke Cullan, Hem.                         25            244             9.0

Beau Hanks, Kim.                          20            180             9.0

Zac Henke, Ley.                             21            182             8.7

Aaron Farritor, Hem.                    19            165             8.7

Brian Turek, Hem.                         25            212             8.5

Wyatt Santero, GC                       17            145             8.5

Dom Russ, Ley.                              20            168             8.4

Jack Kildow, Bay.                           24            201             8.3

Justin Ningen, CV                          25            206             8.2

London Gillam, Craw.                   24            197             8.2

Alex Jellen, Sid.                              24            194             8.1

Corbin Stark, All.                           26            207             8.0

Harold Baez, SB                             24            193             8.0

Jordan Summers, Craw.               24            189             7.9

Dawson Mohr, SB                         25            196             7.8

Jackson Davis, Hyan.                    21            163             7.8

Carson Hinn, G-R                          20            150             7.5

Francisco Barrios, Mit.                 27            201             7.4

Brayden Tyan, Kim.                      21            155             7.4

Pat Hansen, CV                             25            177             7.1

Corbin Bailey, G-R                         20            140             7.0

Harry Alvarez, Ger.                       20            139             7.0

Carlos Lucero, Sid.                        23            158             6.9

Kolton Ebbers, Ger.                      20            134             6.7

Oakley Hodges, CV                       25            168             6.7

Kenny Wyland, Hem.                   25            166             6.6

Scout Gamble, Ley.                       21            138             6.6

Lane Hargens, Bay.                       22            136             6.2

Sam Clarkson, SB                          18            110             6.1

Bradyn Palmer, All.                       26            155             6.0

Luis Garza, BP                               26            153             5.9

Kyle Bush, Ley.                              17            100             5.9

Aaron Farritor, Hem.                    25            146             5.8

Reece Jensen, All.                          23            128             5.6

Skylar Heineman, Sid.                  16              90             5.6

Kristian Bartlett, Chad.                23            126             5.5       

Alex Maddox, Sid.                         24            132             5.5

Jerry Tarin, Morr.                          22            120             5.5

Field Goal Shooting                  FGM            FGA                %

Cody Ferguson, Ger.                     16              23           69.6

Brayden Palmer, All.                     74            109           67.9

Pat Rust, Chad.                           119            190           62.9

Jonathan Pieper, Mit.                124            208           59.5

Justin Ningen, CV                          82            143           57.3

Peyton Oliverius, Bay.                158            282           56.0

Sam Clarkson, SB                          51              92           55.4

Kobee Olson, Hyan.                    162            297           54.5

Lane Hargens, Bay.                       61            113           54.0

Drake DeMasters, BP                 137            245           53.9

Luis Garza, BP                               65            124           52.5

Quinton Hassel, Min.                   80            155           51.6

Ephroen Lovato, Min.                  76            145           51.3

Henry Alvarez, Ger.                      48            121           49.7

Chance Parker, SB                         44              90           48.9

Reece Jensen, All.                          47              97           48.5

Dylan Schwarting, G-R               130            270           48.1

Mason Heimstra, All.                 203            423           48.0

Brock Nolette, Hyan.                    74            156           47.4

Alex Jallen, Sid.                              80            169           47.3

Riley Schulz, Ger.                          81            173           46.8

Logan Nichols, BP                         86            185           46.5

Jasiyn DeOllos, SB                       128            277           46.2

Austin Thyne, Mit.                     155            336           46.1

Baden Planansky, HS                    89            194           45.9

Clay Shields, G-R                           20              44           45.5

Rylan Aguallo, Mit.                       74            163           45.3

Blake Thyne, Mit.                          60            136           44.1

Dawson Mohr, SB                         70            159           44.0

Keeland Clinton, Chad.                 37              76           43.4

Garrett Sawyer, CV                    142            328           43.3

Bryce Sherrill, Ger.                        80            187           42.8

Charles Hollow Horn, G-R            20              47           42.6

Francisco Barrios, Mit.                 78            184           42.4

Beau Hanks, Kim.                          71            268           42.3

Cameron Jensen, Hyan.               98            232           42.2

Kolton Ebbers, Ger.                      53            127           41.7

Casey Lashley, Hem.                  122            297           41.1

Cole Faessler, BP                           39              95           41.0

Pat Hanson, CV                             74            181           40.9

Conner McCracken, SB              132            324           40.7

Trevor DuBray, All.                       52            128           40.6

Austin Farritor, Hem.                   51            128           39.8

Cooper Heusman, Chad.              65            164           39.6

Brett Pszanka, Ger.                       32              81           39.5

Sam Grabowski, CV                    103            263           39.2

Mason Nichols, BP                       30              77           29.0

Blake Lofink, Morr.                       79            204           38.7

Brady Newkirk, BP                        23              61           37.7

Darin Rodriguez, Min.                  15              40           37.5

Corbin Bailey, G-R                         49            131           37.4

Osvalso Cano, GC                         35              94           37.2

Justin Whitebear, Bay.                 91            245           37.1

Skylar Heineman, Sid.                  32              87           36.8

Sabastian Harsh, SB                     37            102           36.3

Dawson Kriha, Bay.                       37            102           36.3

Arik Doty, Sid.                             100            276           36.2

Zach Pettit, Sid.                             25              69           36.2

Joel Baker, All.                               86            238           36.1

Jake Walleson, BP                         15              42           35.7

Brady Kilgore, Kim.                       33              96           35.1

Samuel Cajero, Kim.                     25              72           35.1

Jack Kildow, Bay.                           68            195           34.9

Brayden Tyan, Kim.                      51            146           34.9

Jackson Davis, Hyan.                    47            135           34.8

Greg Randolph, Hem.                   36            106           34.0

Wyatt Santero, GC                       53            157           33.8

Austin Dorman, GC                    100            298           33.6

Keaton Reichert, Mit.                 123            370           33.2

Kenny Wyland, Hem.                   65            196           33.2

Oakley Hodges, CV                       61            185           33.0

Luke Cullan, Hem.                         76            232           32.8

Brian Turek, Hem.                         79            231           32.1

Colton Olson, Chad.                     74            231           32.0

Andrew Black Elk, G-R                  37            116           31.9

Chesney Stanczyk, GC                  26              83           31.3

Reid Spady, GC                              70            226           31.0

Isaac Reuter, Kim.                         77            248           31.0

Darin Rodriguez, Min.                  25              81           30.9

Carson Hinn, G-R                          59            144           30.4

3-Point Shooting                      FGM            FGA                %

Trevor DuBray, All.                       37              90           41.1

Darin Rodriguez, Min.                  15              40           37.5

Kaleb Gonzales, Min.                   27              73           37.0

Austin Thyne, Mit.                        70              91           36.7

Sam Grabowski, CV                      38            104           36.5

Conner McCracken, SB                 58            164           35.4

Logan Nichols, BP                         38            108           35.2

Joel Baker, All.                               53            153           34.6

Trevor Berry, Chad.                      64            170           33.7

Jack Kildow, Bay.                           28              86           32.6

Cooper Heusman, Chad.              27              77           32.5

Arik Doty, Sid.                               59            184           32.0

Justin Whitebear, Bay.                 40            125           32.0       

Mason Heimstra, All.                   52            165           31.9

Cole Faessler, BP                           18              58           31.0

Harold Baez, SB                             38            147           30.9

Sabastian Hersh, SB                     17              58           30.9

Corbin Bailey, G-R                         19              64           29.7

Kaleb Lussetto, BP                        43            147           29.3

Xavier Horst, Ger.                         43            147           29.2

Austin Dorman, GC                      48            169           28.4

Trent Reed, HS                              34            123           27.6

Kolton McMackin, Morr.             23              83           27.2

Kristin Bartlett, Chad.                  28            104           26.9

Justin Ningen, CV                          21              78           26.9

Henry Alvarez, Ger,                      11              41           26.8

Carlos Lucero, Sid.                        33            124           26.6

Carson Hinn, G-R                          20              76           26.3

Jasiya DeOllos, SB                         15              57           26.3

Brian Turek, Hem.                         39            151           25.8

Dawson Kriha, Bay.                       15              58           25.9

Dylan Schwarting, G-R                 27            105           25.7

Andrew Black Elk, G-R                  18              71           25.3

Luke Cullan, Hem.                         37            147           25.2

Brady Hanks, Kim.                        10              39           25.6

Keaton Reichert, Mit.                   49            195           24.7

Casey Lashley, Hem.                     26            111           23.4

Oakley Hodges, CV                       18              80           22.5

Colton Olson, Chad.                     15              67           22.4

Garrett Sawyer, CV                       14              63           22.3

Alec Maddox, Sid.                         19              87           21.8

Blake Lofink, Morr.                       21              98           21.4

Free Throw Shooting               FGM            FGA                %

Jack Kildow, Bay.                           37              44           84.0

Blake Thyne, Mit.                          25              31           80.6

Arik Doty, Sid.                               48              60           80.0

Mason Heimstra, All.                 124            158           78.5

Austin Thyne, Mit.                        35              45           77.8

Kristian Bartlett, Chad.                14              18           77.8

Brett Pszanka, Ger.                       28              37           75.7

Connor McCracken, SB                73              97           75.3

Trevor Berry, Chad.                      28              38           73.7

Jonathan Pieper, Mit.                   56              77           72.7

Joel Baker, All.                               21              29           72.4

Henry Alvarez, Ger.                      32              45           71.1

Mason Nichols, BP                       23              33           69.7

Kaleb Lussetto, BP                        20              29           69.0

Colton Olson, Chad.                     76            111           68.5

Dylan Schwarting, G-R                 59              87           67.8

Dawson Kriha, Bay.                       21              31           67.7

Jasiya DeOIlos, SB                         50              74           67.6

Corbin Bailey, G-R                         23              34           67.7

Xavier Horst, Ger.                         14              21           66.7

Trevor DuBray, All.                       19              29           65.5

Keaton Reichert, Mit.                   56              87           64.4

Rob Keaton, Morr.                        47              73           64.4

Chase Parker, SB                           29              45           64.4

Corbin Stark, All                            33              49           62.3

Alec Maddox, Sid.                         25              40           62.5

Justin Whitebear, Bay.                 42              68           61.8

Cooper Heusman, Chad.              16              26           61.5

Drake DeMasters, BP                   94            153           61.4

Blake Lofink, Morr.                       49              80           61.4

Cooper Heusman, Ch                   16              26           61.5

Blake Lofink, Morr.                       49              80           61.2

Luis Garza, BP                               22              36           61.1

Jack Wallesen, BP                         20              33           60.6

Reid Spady, GC                              30              50           60.0

Jordan Summers, Craw.               21              35           60.0

Rebounding                                    G           Reb.           Ave.

Tommy Watson, SC                      22            235           10.7

Peyton Oliverius, Bay.                  24            233             9.7

Jonathan Pieper, Mit.                   27            250             9.3

Drake DeMasters, BP                   26            241             9.3

Oakley Hodges, CV                       25            222             8.9

Pat Rust, Chad.                             24            212             8.8

Alex Jallen, Sid.                              21            195             8.1

Will Ackerman, Craw.                   24            193             8.0

Tristan Hunter, SC                        23            176             7.7

Carson Hinn, G-R                          20            153             7.7

Garrett Sawyer, CV                       25            185             7.4

London Gillam, Craw.                   24            178             7.4

Reid Spady, GC                              18            134             7.4

Sam Grabowski, CV                      25            183             7.3

Cooper Heusman, Chad.              16              88             7.3

Tanner Whitham, Morr.              22            158             7.2

Chesney Stanczyk, GC                  19            129             6.8

Mason Heimstra, All.                   26            168             6.5

Wyatt Santero, GC                       17            108             6.4

Isaac Reuter, Kim.                         21            130             6.2

Bryce Sherrill, Ger.                        20            123             6.2

Brayden Palmer, All.                     26            156             6.0

Quinton Hassel, Min.                   16              94             5.9

Dylan Schwarting, G-R                 20            111             5.6

Austin Dorman, GC                      18              97             5.4

Sabastian Hersh, SB                     25            133             5.3

Lane Hargens, Bay.                       22            116             5.3

Francisco Barrios, Mit.                 27            135             5.0

Keaton Robb, Morr.                     22            109             5.0

Riley Schilz, Ger.                           20            100             5.0

Henry Alvarez, Ger.                      20              98             4.9

Kenny Wyland, Hem.                   25            120             4.8

Jordan Summers, Craw.               20            120             4.8

Blake Lofink, Morr.                       22            103             4.7

Jack Kildow, Bay.                           24            111             4.6

Luke Cullan, Hem.                         25            111             4.4

Casey Lashley, Hem.                     25            111             4.4

Osvalso Cano, GC                         18              61             4.3

Chance Parker, SB                         25            108             4.3

Kristian Bartlett, Chad.                14            104             4.3

Keaton Reichert, Mit.                   26            110             4.2

Conner McCracken, SB                 25            101             4.1

Brendan Walker, Kim.                  17             6.8             4.2

Blake Thyne, Mit.                          12              48             4.0

Assists: Mason Heimstra, All, 109; Austin Thyne, Mit. 104; Sam Grabowski, CV, 97; Keaton Reichert, Mit, 83; Corbin Stark, All, 81; Jasiya DeOllos, SB, 76; Joel Baker, All, 73; Pat Hansen, CV, 72; Kaleb Lussetto, BP, 72; Jack Kildow, Bay, 72; Jayden Vinton, Hyan, 69; Cole Faessler, BP, 68; Dawson Kriha, Bay, 67; Colton Olson, Chad, 67; Jerry Tarin, Morr, 67; Kaleb Gonzalez, Min, 66; Cameron Jensen, Hyan, 64; Will Ackerman, Craw, 61; Xavier Horst, Ger, 56; Francisco Barrios, Mit, 55; Trevor Berry, Chad, 53; Carson Hinn, G-R, 52; Justin Ningen, CV, 51; Corbin Bailey, G-R, 49; Blake Lofink, Morr, 49; Brock Nollette, Hyan, 49;  Dylan Schwarting, G-R, 47; Darin Rodriguez, Min, 46; Justin Whitebear, Bay, 46; Sabastian Hersh, SB, 44; Caden Lewis, Morr, 42; Luke Cullan, Hem, 42; Isaac Reuter, Kim, 42.

Drake DeMasters, BP, 41; Rylan Aguallo, Mit, 40;  Brian Turek, Hem, 40; Jake Wallesen, BP, 40; Peyton Oliverius, Bay, 39; Bryce Sherrill, Ger, 39; Wyatt Santero, GC, 39; Mason Nichols, BP, 38; Reece Jensen, All, 37;  Keaton Robb, Morr, 37; Reid Spady, GC, 37; Conner McCracken, SB, 36; Brett Pszanka, Ger, 36; Dawson Mohr, SB, 34; Keaton Ebbers, Ger, 32; Kristian Bartlett, Chad, 31;  Daeton Blanco, Bay, 31; Ethan Eckhardt, Ley, 31; Kobee Olson, Hyan, 31; Alex Plog, Hem, 31; Michael Comstock, SC, 30; Jackson Davis, Hyan, 30; Cooper Heusman, Chad, 30;  Blake Thyne, Mit, 30; Logan Nichols, BP, 29; Eli Ahrens, Sid, 28; Harold Baez, SB, 29; Arik Doty, Sid, 29; Garrett Sawyer, CV, 28; Zane Anthony, Kim, 27; Jordan Summers, Craw, 27; Brayden Tyan, Kim, 27; Kaden Kindred, All, 26; Ryan Liakos, Bay, 26; Ephroen Lovato, Min., 26; London Gillam, Craw, 25.

Steals:  Kaleb Gonzales, Min, 103; Casey Lashley, Hem, 87; Mason Heimstra, All, 84; Justin Ningen, CV, 76; Will Ackerman, Craw, 75; Austin Thyne, Mit, 65; Justin Whitebear, Bay, 64; Cameron Jensen, Hyan, 62; Sam Grabowski, CV, 55; Pat Hansen, CV, 54; Isaac Reuter, Kim, 53; Keaton Reichert, Mit, 52; Brian Turek, Hem, 49; Garrett Sawyer, CV, 48; Dawson Kriha, Bay, 48; Zane Anthony, Kim, 46; Jayden Vinton, Hyan, 46; Francisco Barrios, Mit, 45; Brock Nollette, Hya, 45; Kobee Olson, Hyan, 44; Jordan Summers, Craw, 44;  Tommy Watson, SC, 44; Joel Baker, 42; Aaron Farritor, Hem, 42; Dom Russ, Ley, 42; Darin Rodriguiz, Min, 41; Michael Comstock, SC, 40; Jack Kildow, Bay, 40; Keaton Robb, Morr, 38; Jonathan Pieper, Mit, 35; Brady Hanks, Kim, 34; Caden Lewis, Morr, 34; Jackson Davis, Hyan, 33; Tucker Monroe, SC, 33;

Rylan Aguallo, Mit, 30; Corbin Bailey, G-R, 30; Jasiya DeOllos, SB, 30; London Gillam, Craw, 30; Blake Lofink, Morr, 30; Alex Plog, Hem, 30; Bryce Sherrill, Ger, 30; Dylan Schwarting, G-R, 30; Tristan Hunter, SC, 29; Colton Olson, Chad, 29; Eli Ahrens, Sid, 28; Arik Doty, Sid, 28; Conner McCracken, SB, 28; Corbin Stark, All, 26; Greg Randolph, Hem, 25; Austin Farritor, Hem, 25; Peyton Oliverius, Bay, 25; Henry Alvarez, Ger, 24; Kristian Bartlett, Chad, 23; Skylar Heineman, Sid, 22; Andrew Two Bulls, G-R, 22; Trevor Berry, Chad, 21; Alex Jallen, Sid, 21; Quentin Scott, SB, 21; Cooper Heusman, Chad, 20; Dawson Mohr, SB, 20.

Blocked Shots:  Jonathan Pieper, Mit, 77; Drake DeMasters, BP, 73; Pat Rust, Chad, 70; Garrett Sawyer, CV, 66; Will Ackerman, Craw, 34; Peyton Oliverius, Bay, 34; Alex Jallen, Sid, 32; London Gillam, Craw, 26; Sam Skavdahl, SC, 26; Tanner Whetham, Morr, 26; Charles Hollow Horn, G-R, 24; Sam Grabowski, CV, 21; Oakley Hodges, CV, 21; Mason Heimstra, All, 20; Carson Hinn, G-R, 18; Tommy Watson, SC, 17; Beau Hanks, Kim, 16; Luis Garza, BP, 15; Logan Nichols, BP, 15; Lane Hargens, Bay, 14; Sam Clarkson, SB, 12;  Zac Henke, Ley, 12; Xavier Horst, Ger. 10.

