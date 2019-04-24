The Panhandle Conference will hold its track and field meet at Morrill on Friday, starting at 10 a.m.
The Sioux County girls and the Hemingford boys are the defending champions.
Despite winning just two events, the Lady Warriors scored 146 points to breeze past runner-up Morrill by 40 points a year ago. The Sioux County victories came in the 4x800 relay and the high jump, where Faith Nunn cleared 4 feet, 8 inches.
Hemingford tallied 141 points and Morrill 119 to lead last year’s boys’ team standings. Crawford was third with 95.
The Bobcats also won just two boys’ events. Brandon Chancellor was the discus winner and Brian Turek won the 200 meters.
Following are conference records:
Boys' Records
100--10.9, Troy Sorensen, Hemingford, 1997.
200--22.7, Heath Lee, Hay Springs, 2011.
400--50.6, Clay Combs, Rushville, 1999.
800--1:59.5, Pete Vinton, Hyannis, 1981.
1600--4:47.1, Gary Hastings, Rushville, 1975.
3200--10:22.7, Garth Wilwand, Sioux County, 1982.
110 high hurdles--15.2, David Janssen, Rushville, 1976; Danny Moore, Rushville, 1983; Russ Dueker, Hay Springs, 1999; and Dylan Petersen, Hemingford, 2005.
300 intermediate hurdles--41.1, Danny Moore, Rushville, 1983, and Chase Engel, Hemingford, 2005.
400 relay--44.8, Hemingford (Brady Turek, Colt Foster, Johnny Manning, Ethan Skinner), 2015.
1600 relay--3:36.3, Rushville, 1999.
3200 relay--8:38.4, Rushville, 1989.
Shot put--52-1 3/4, Paul Shimek, Crawford, 1985.
Discus--163-7, Adam Wacker, Hemingford, 2000.
Long jump--20-8, Heath Lee, Hay Springs, 2011
Triple jump--43-2, Joe Vodicka, Rushville, 1979.
High jump--6-6, Joe Lliteras, Hemingford, 1978.
Girls' Records
100--12.4, Randi Furman, Hemingford, 2001.
200--26.1, Aria Hughes, Hay Springs, 2011.
400--60.4, Heather Mundt, Hemingford, 1994.
800--2:28.32 by Kalen Nedella, Crawford, 2017.
1600—5:50.2, Rindi Wood, Hemingford, 2004
3200—12:21.6, Rindi Wood, Hemingford, 2004.
100 high hurdles--16.0, Kelsy Wood, Hemingford, 2013.
300 low hurdles—47.63, Kelsy Wood, Hemingford, 2013.
400 relay--51.8, Hemingford, 2000.
1600 relay--4:21.1, Rushville, 1987.
3200 relay--10:31.3, Crawford (Maggie Homrighausen, Shelby McDowell, Aubrey Soester, Molly Lux), 2008.
Shot put--44-1 1/2, April Kockrow, Rushville,1995.
Discus--134-8 1/2, April Kockrow, Rushville,1994.
Long jump—17-1 3/4, Kelsey Johnson, Crawford, 2003
Triple jump—34-5 1/2; Aria Hughes, Hay Springs, 2010.
High jump—5-2, Jennifer Henry, Rushville, 2002, and Lexi Heiting, Hay Springs, 2006.
Updated following 2018 Meet.