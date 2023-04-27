The Panhandle Conference will have its track and field meet on Friday at Morrill. The Crawford girls and the Hay Springs boys are the defending champions.

The girls’ competition was close a year ago. The Crawford girls scored 128 points while Morrill was the runner-up with 107 and Hemingford took third with 101 a year ago.

The Hay Springs boys tallied 154 points while winning their 2022 title. Edgemont was second with 106 and Morrill third with 98. The Hawks are expected to make another good run for the title on Friday.

The conference records follow:

Boys' Records

100--10.9, Troy Sorensen, Hemingford, 1997.

200--22.7, Heath Lee, Hay Springs, 2011.

400--50.6, Clay Combs, Rushville, 1999.

800--1:59.5, Pete Vinton, Hyannis, 1981.

1600--4:47.1, Gary Hastings, Rushville, 1975.

3200--10:22.7, Garth Wilwand, Sioux County, 1982.

110 high hurdles--15.2, David Janssen, Rushville, 1976; Danny Moore, Rushville, 1983; Russ Dueker, Hay Springs, 1999; and Dylan Petersen, Hemingford, 2005.

300 intermediate hurdles--41.1, Danny Moore, Rushville, 1983, and Chase Engel, Hemingford, 2005.

400 relay--44.8, Hemingford (Brady Turek, Colt Foster, Johnny Manning, Ethan Skinner), 2015.

1600 relay--3:36.3, Rushville, 1999.

3200 relay--8:38.4, Rushville, 1989.

Shot put--52-1 3/4, Paul Shimek, Crawford, 1985.

Discus--163-7, Adam Wacker, Hemingford, 2000.

Long jump--20-8, Heath Lee, Hay Springs, 2011

Triple jump--43-2, Joe Vodicka, Rushville, 1979.

High jump--6-6, Joe Lliteras, Hemingford, 1978.

Girls' Records

100--12.4, Randi Furman, Hemingford, 2001.

200--26.1, Aria Hughes, Hay Springs, 2011.

400--60.4, Heather Mundt, Hemingford, 1994.

800--2:28.32 by Kalen Nedella, Crawford, 2017.

1600—5:50.2, Rindi Wood, Hemingford, 2004

3200—12:21.6, Rindi Wood, Hemingford, 2004.

100 high hurdles--16.0, Kelsy Wood, Hemingford, 2013.

300 low hurdles—47.63, Kelsy Wood, Hemingford, 2013.

400 relay--51.8, Hemingford, 2000.

1600 relay--4:21.1, Rushville, 1987.

3200 relay--10:31.3, Crawford (Maggie Homrighausen, Shelby McDowell, Aubrey Soester, Molly Lux), 2008.

Shot put--44-1 1/2, April Kockrow, Rushville,1995.

Discus--134-8 1/2, April Kockrow, Rushville,1994.

Long jump—17-1 3/4, Kelsey Johnson, Crawford, 2003

Triple jump—34-5 ½; Aria Hughes, Hay Springs, 2010.

High jump—5-2, Jennifer Henry, Rushville, 2002, and Lexi Heiting, Hay Springs, 2006.