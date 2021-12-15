Panhandle Jiu Jitsu competes at Western Plains Open

The Pine Ridge Judo and Jiu Jitsu Club had a strong showing at the Western Plains Open tournament in Gillette Wyoming. Mateo Mesteth of Pine Ridge, decided to challenge himself by competing at a higher belt level and ended up earning a bronze medal for third place.

Madison Dolezal of Rushville earned a Bronze Medal as well using her infamous hip tosses to shock her opponents.

Natalia Dolezal of Rushville, Meredith Werner of Chadron and Shaynelle Two Bulls of Pine Ridge also competed at the tournament and battled well.

Instructor Dennis Dolezal of Rushville won gold in the Heavyweight Gi Open and gold in the No Gi Open Class.

All club members were able to throw their opponents down using their Judo background then use their Jiu Jitsu to dominate.

The Pine Ridge Judo and Jiu Jitsu Club is a member of the United States Judo Association and the Carlos Machado Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Association. They have practice on Mondays and Fridays in Chadron at the Consuming Fire Dance Studio and on Wednesdays at 134 Main Street in Rushville. Youth classes are from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and older students from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Classes for 3-to 6-year-olds are Wednesday’s at 6 p.m.

