October 3 Score
Sutherland 60, Hemingford 18
October 4 Scores
Ogallala 43, Chadron 6
Cody-Kilgore 51, Crawford 13
Minatare 36, Hay Springs 0
Sioux County 52, Hyannis 7
Valentine 46, Gordon-Rushville 8
McCook 41, Alliance 0
Scottsbluff 59, Sidney 0
Lexington 21, Gering 0
Chase County 15, Mitchell 0
North Platte SP 27, Bridgeport 0
Morrill 36, Bayard 14
Perkins County 46, Kimball 32
Garden County 54, Paxton 6
Creek Valley 64, Potter-Dix 16
Arthur County 38, South Platte 32
October 10 Games
Hay Springs at Crawford
October 11 Games
Chase County at Chadron
Hemingford at Bayard
McPherson Co./Stapleton at Sioux County
Hershey at Gordon-Rushville
Gering at Alliance
Lexington at Scottsbluff
Ogallala at Sidney
North Platte SP at Mitchell
Bridgeport at Southern Valley
Valentine at Gothenburg
Morrill at Kimball
Wauneta-Palisade at Garden County
Leyton/Banner Co., at Maxwell
South Platte at Potter-Dix
Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis
Minatare at Arthur County