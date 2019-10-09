{{featured_button_text}}

October 3 Score

Sutherland 60, Hemingford 18

October 4 Scores 

Ogallala 43, Chadron 6

Cody-Kilgore 51, Crawford 13

Minatare 36, Hay Springs 0

Sioux County 52, Hyannis 7

Valentine 46, Gordon-Rushville 8

McCook 41, Alliance 0

Scottsbluff 59, Sidney 0

Lexington 21, Gering 0

Chase County 15, Mitchell 0

North Platte SP 27, Bridgeport 0

Morrill 36, Bayard 14

Perkins County 46, Kimball 32

Garden County 54, Paxton 6

Creek Valley 64, Potter-Dix 16

Arthur County 38, South Platte 32

October 10 Games

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hay Springs at Crawford

October 11 Games

Chase County at Chadron

Hemingford at Bayard

McPherson Co./Stapleton at Sioux County

Hershey at Gordon-Rushville

Gering at Alliance

Lexington at Scottsbluff

Ogallala at Sidney

North Platte SP at Mitchell

Bridgeport at Southern Valley

Valentine at Gothenburg

Morrill at Kimball

Wauneta-Palisade at Garden County

Leyton/Banner Co., at Maxwell

South Platte at Potter-Dix

Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis

Minatare at Arthur County

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0