Parham scores 32 points as Eagles edge Hardrockers 63-60

Junior guard Teddy Parham scored 32 points and Marcus Jefferson added 16, including a pair of free throws with 37 seconds remaining, as the Chadron State men’s basketball team edged South Dakota Mines 63-60 a defensive grinder Saturday night in the Chicoine Center.
The Eagles led for nearly 30 of the 40 minutes, including the entire second half, but never by more than nine points. The Hardrockers won 60-59 in overtime when the long-time rivals met on January 21 in Rapid City.
Chadron State is now 5-5 for the season and Mines 8-9 with just one week of the abbreviated schedule remaining.
A transfer from Santa Monica College who can score both from the inside and outside, Parham made 13 of 19 field goal attempts, including four of nine 3-pointers. He entered the game averaging 13.2 points with a previous high of 24. Of his biggest shots was a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Eagles a 28-22 halftime lead. He also came up with five steals.
Jefferson tallied 16 points on six of 14 shooting, including two of three from behind the arc, and the free throws that provided Chadron State with its final two points. He also handed out five assists and had a team-high five rebounds.
South Dakota Mines put three players in double figures. Senior Wilfred Dickson was eight of nine from the field, including three-of-three from behind the arc, and made his only free throw for 20 points, 13 of them in the second half.
Redshirt freshman Brevin Walter added 15 points and junior Kolten Mortensen 12 to go with a game-high seven rebounds.
For the game, the Hardrockers were 22 of 42 from the field while the Eagles were 24 of 53. Both teams hit seven treys and CSC finished with nine free shots, one more than Mines. The visitors out-rebounded the Eagles 31-23. Mines committed 20 turnovers, compared to CSC’s 13.
The Eagles flirted with danger in the final minute when three times they turned the ball over while trying to inbounds it under the Mines’ basket, but the Hardrockers scored on just one of those opportunities.
S.D. Mines--Wilfred Dickson, 20, Brevin Walter 15, Kolten Mortensen 12, Alejandro Rama 6, Josiah Gardiner 5, Kolton Frugoli 2. Totals: 22-42 (7-17) 9-16 60 points, 31 rebounds, 20 turnovers.
Chadron State--Teddy Parham 32, Marcus Jefferson 16, Bryant Jefferson 6, Kayden Sund 4, Brady Delimont 3, Deundra Roberson 2. Totals: 24-53 (7-18) 8-11 63 points, 23 rebounds, 12 turnovers.
South Dakota Mines 22 38 ----60
Chadron State 28 35 ----63
3-pointers: SDM--Dickson 3, Walter 3, Mortensen 1. CSC--Parham 4, M. Jefferson 2, Delimont 1.