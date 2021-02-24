Parham scores 32 points as Eagles edge Hardrockers 63-60

Junior guard Teddy Parham scored 32 points and Marcus Jefferson added 16, including a pair of free throws with 37 seconds remaining, as the Chadron State men’s basketball team edged South Dakota Mines 63-60 a defensive grinder Saturday night in the Chicoine Center.

The Eagles led for nearly 30 of the 40 minutes, including the entire second half, but never by more than nine points. The Hardrockers won 60-59 in overtime when the long-time rivals met on January 21 in Rapid City.

Chadron State is now 5-5 for the season and Mines 8-9 with just one week of the abbreviated schedule remaining.

A transfer from Santa Monica College who can score both from the inside and outside, Parham made 13 of 19 field goal attempts, including four of nine 3-pointers. He entered the game averaging 13.2 points with a previous high of 24. Of his biggest shots was a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Eagles a 28-22 halftime lead. He also came up with five steals.

Jefferson tallied 16 points on six of 14 shooting, including two of three from behind the arc, and the free throws that provided Chadron State with its final two points. He also handed out five assists and had a team-high five rebounds.