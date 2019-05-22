{{featured_button_text}}
Rust

Recent Chadron graduate Pat Rust has singed a letter of intent to play basketball at South Dakota Mines and Technology in Rapid City.

 Photo by Con Marshall

Pat Rust, who recently graduated with honors from Chadron High School, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at South Dakota Mines and Technology in Rapid City. With him, in front, is his mother, Katie. In the back, from left, are Chadron High Activities Director Andy Pope, Pat’s sister, Megan, and his father, Jason. Rust is 6-foot-9 and averaged 12.6 points while shooting 62.9 percent from the field, averaged 8.8 rebounds and blocked 70 shots this past season. He earned first-team all-Western Conference honors. Megan graduated Summa Cum Laude from Chadron State this spring and will be teaching English at the Scottsbluff Middle School beginning this fall.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0