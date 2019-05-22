Pat Rust, who recently graduated with honors from Chadron High School, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at South Dakota Mines and Technology in Rapid City. With him, in front, is his mother, Katie. In the back, from left, are Chadron High Activities Director Andy Pope, Pat’s sister, Megan, and his father, Jason. Rust is 6-foot-9 and averaged 12.6 points while shooting 62.9 percent from the field, averaged 8.8 rebounds and blocked 70 shots this past season. He earned first-team all-Western Conference honors. Megan graduated Summa Cum Laude from Chadron State this spring and will be teaching English at the Scottsbluff Middle School beginning this fall.
