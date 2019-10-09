Chadron girls’ golf’s Maddie Pelton shot a round of 86 during the B-4 District Golf Meet, in Ogallala, Monday, earning her a trip to State for the third time.
The State Meet will be held next week at Elks Country Club in Columbus beginning on Monday Oct. 14.
Chadron shot a combined score of 441 at the district meet. Scottsbluff took the team title and Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer was first in the individual standings with a score of 72.
Chadron’s Raeleigh Bridges shot a personal best 114 at the meet, trailing only Pelton among the Cardinals. Teammate Maralee Risching shot 115, Elizabeth Harrison shot 126 and Jackson Smith shot 128.