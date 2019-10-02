Amid tough competition at the Ogallala Invitational at Crandall Creek Golf Course, Sept. 24, Chadron’s Maddie Pelton carded 88 to take 10th place. The team finished in eighth.
Pelton went 42-46-88 to lead the Cardinals who combined to match their season high of 434.
Chadron’s Elizabeth Harrison was the Cardinals next-best golfer at the meet with a score of 106. Teammate Maralee Rischling shot 113, Jackson Smith had 127 and Raeleigh Bridges carded 139.
North Platte took first place at the event with a score of 332 and placed golfers in first and second places individually. Baylee Steele took first with a score of 73 and Karsen Morrison was second at 75. Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski was third with a score of 79.
Chadron finished ahead of Cozad, McCook and Garden County.
On Monday the girls wrapped up the regular season at Skyview Golf Course in Alliance but results were not available at time of print. The Cardinals will return to Crandall Creek Golf Course in Ogallala on Monday, Oct. 7 for Districts.