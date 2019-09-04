Chadron girls’ golf’s Maddie Pelton finished in second place and the Cardinals as a team earned third place, Thursday, at the Bayard Invitational at Chimney Rock Golf Course.
The performance came after the team was last place at the Sidney Invite to begin the season. In Bayard, the team trimmed 25 strokes off of their Sidney score to end with 456. They shot 481 in Sidney.
Pelton, now a junior, shot a 94 in Bayard to earn second place behind Kimball’s Payton Wise who shot 81. Pelton led the Cardinals with a round of 96 in Sidney but it wasn’t enough to make the top-10 individually.
In Bayard, Chadron’s next best golfer behind Pelton was junior Elizabeth Harrison who shot 116. Sophomore Maralee Rischling shot 120, sophomore Raeleigh Bridges carded 126 and sophomore Jackson Smith scored 135. Harrison and Bridges scores were their personal best.
You have free articles remaining.
The same group made up the Cards top-five in Sidney. There, behind Pelton’s 96, Rischling carded 121, followed by Jackson Smith with 129, Elizabeth Harrison at 135 and Raleigh Bridges at 140.
Ogallala’s Harly Hiltibrand won the Sidney Invite after carding 75, one shot fewer than Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski.
Tuesday the Cardinal Golfers travelled to Scottsbluff Country Club for the Scottsbluff Invite. Results were not available by time of print. Chadron won’t golf again until Tuesday, Sept. 10., the team’s home invite at Ridgeview Country Club. The meet will begin at 9 a.m.