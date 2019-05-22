Sophomore Brodey Planansky was the only Hay Springs Hawk to make the trip to this year’s State Track and Field Meet in Omaha, this weekend.
In his first ever trip to State, the sophomore was behind his season-high marks.
In the high jump, Planansky was unable to clear the starting height of 5 feet, 8 inches. The sophomore cleared the height just once this season, in Chadron, on April 18. Planansky cleared 5-7 on two occasions during the season, including at the D-9 District Meet in Chappell, May 10.
In the long jump, Planansky lept 18 feet, 3 inches, about a foot behind his district mark of 19-3 3/4. His PR of 20-1/2 in the event would have earned him seventh place at the State meet.