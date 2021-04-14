Playing with full deck, Cards make big gains at Mitchell

With all the Cardinals available for the first time this spring, the Chadron High School track and field team made some big strides at the Mitchell Invitational Meet on Thursday.

Both the boys and the girls placed third in the team standings, up several notches from their previous finishes. The boys scored 81 points and the girls 74.

Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said she and her staff are pleased that so many young athletes are working hard and have emerged to help make the Cardinals contenders.

Leaders for the boys included Chayton Bynes, who won the triple jump at 42-feet, 6 ½ inches, tied for second in the long jump at 21-3 and was fourth in the high jump at 5-10.

The Cardinals took first and second in the shot put, which had 32 entries, with Jarek Anderson hitting 45-2 to edge teammate Cody Hall by three inches for the gold medal.

The Cards earned several thirds on the track. They were posted by Malachi Swallow in the 400, Carter Ryan in the 800, Rhett Cullers in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 relay team made up of Michael Sorenson, Cullers, Garrett Reece and Swallow, in that order.