Playing with full deck, Cards make big gains at Mitchell

With all the Cardinals available for the first time this spring, the Chadron High School track and field team made some big strides at the Mitchell Invitational Meet on Thursday.
Both the boys and the girls placed third in the team standings, up several notches from their previous finishes. The boys scored 81 points and the girls 74.
Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said she and her staff are pleased that so many young athletes are working hard and have emerged to help make the Cardinals contenders.
Leaders for the boys included Chayton Bynes, who won the triple jump at 42-feet, 6 ½ inches, tied for second in the long jump at 21-3 and was fourth in the high jump at 5-10.
The Cardinals took first and second in the shot put, which had 32 entries, with Jarek Anderson hitting 45-2 to edge teammate Cody Hall by three inches for the gold medal.
The Cards earned several thirds on the track. They were posted by Malachi Swallow in the 400, Carter Ryan in the 800, Rhett Cullers in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 relay team made up of Michael Sorenson, Cullers, Garrett Reece and Swallow, in that order.
Cullers also was fourth in the high hurdles. Reece placed fourth in the intermediates and Gavin Sloan was fourth in the 3200. The Cards added a fourth in the 4x400 relay with Bynes, Sorenson, Xander Provance and Jiesinh Sayaloune exchanging the baton.
Jesse Stolley added a sixth in the discus.
Cullers, Sloan and Provance, who was competing for the first time following shoulder surgery, are sophomores and Sayaloune is a senior. All the other Chadron boys mentioned are juniors.
The Chadron girls won four events to spark their performance. Junior Tatum Bailey tied the meet record by clearing 5-4 in the high jump and sophomore Makinley Fuller won the 300 hurdles in 52.39 seconds.
The other two victories were in relays. The first was in the 3200 relay, the day’s initial track event, where Kyndall Carnahan, Fuller, Leila Tewahade and Grace Pyle beat Sidney by nearly 12 seconds. As the meet was winding down five hours later, Demi Ferguson, Micaiah Fuller, Tewahade and Pyle had to go all out to win the 4x400, but got the job by exactly two seconds over Sidney.
Carnahan took third in the 800 and Ferguson and Pyle were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the open 400. The Lady Cards’ Jayrah Ngoi was third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump. Bailey added a fourth in the triple jump to her high jump triumph.
Bailey, Ember Diers, Kinley Richardson and Lauren Rasmussen were fourth among the 10 teams in the 4x100 relay. Freshman Maci Rutledge was sixth in the high hurdles. The girls’ team is also made up almost entirely of athletes from the lower three grades.
Crawford had a special highlight when senior Jillian Brennan won the 400 in 1:02.81 seconds. Second went to Sioux County’s Skyler Edmund. Their teams tied for fifth place with 26 points.
For the first time, outstanding athletes were selected by the coaches near the end of the meet. The honors went to Sidney’s Karly Sylvester, who set meet records while winning both the shot put and the discus, and Mitchell’s Kadin Perez, who slammed the three sprints and also anchored the winning 4x100 relay. The plaques they received are named in honor of Terry Gillilland, long-time Mitchell football and track coach who made the presentations.
The team standings, event winners and northwest Nebraska placings follow:
Girls’ Events
Team scoring--1, Sidney, 162; 2, Ogallala, 114; 3, Chadron, 74; 4, Gering, 30.5; 5-7, Bayard Crawford and Sioux County, 26; 8, Mitchell, 22; 9, Bridgeport, 17; 10, Morrill, 13; 11, Scottsbluff JV, 6,5; 12, Gordon-Rushville, 6; 13, Hemingford, 4.
100--1, Sophia Plugge, Ogal, 12.82.
200--1, Makayla Kirchner, Ogal, 26.72.
400--1, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 1:02.81; 2, Skylar Edmund, SC, 1:04.11; 4, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 1:05.65; 5, Grace Pyle, Chad, 1:05.65.
800--1, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 2:24.76; 3, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:41.27; 4, Haley Johnson, G-R, 2:42.43; 5, Kodie Rempp, SC, 2:47.62; 6, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 2:50.43.
1600--1, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 5:41.25; 4, Bethany Klein, SC, 6:28.81.
3200--1, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 12:50.60; 6, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 14:02.60.
100 hurdles--1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 16.69; 5, Brooke Warner, Hem, 19.72; 6, Maci Rutledge, Chad, 19:74.
300 hurdles--1, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 52.39; 3, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 53,.53; 6, Chloe Soester, Hem, 57.14.
4x100 relay--1, Ogallala, 51.42; 4, Chadron, 55.06; 6, Crawford, 55.83,
4x400 relay--1, Chadron (Demi Ferguson, Micaiah Fuller, Leila Tewahde, Grace Pyle), 4:26.34; 2, Sidney, 4:28.34; 3, Crawford (Dali Anders, Jillian Brennan, Morgan Jones, Kylah Vogel, Morgan Jones). 4:29.09.
4x800 relay--1, Chadron (Kyndall Carnahan, Makinley Fuller, Leila Tewahade, Grace Pyle), 10:46.38; 3, Jillian Brennan, Kiera Brennan, Halee Wasserburger, Cambrea Vogel), 11:06 92.
Shot put--1, Karly Sylvester, Sid, 39-0 (Meet Record. Old record, Stephanie Coley, Gering, 38-9, 2012).
Discus--1, Karly Sylvester, Sid, 126-8; (Meet Record. Old record, Kali Robb, Sidney, 124-10, 2011). 5, McKinley Glover, G-R, 87-6.
Long jump--1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 17-3; 5, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 15-0.
Triple jump--1, Gabrielle Fortner, Sid, 35-2; 3, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 33-3; 4, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 33-2.
High jump--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-4 (Ties Meet Record set by Shanna Drumheller, Alliance, 2002).
Pole vault--1, Rheagan Stanley, Sid, 8-6.
Boys’ Events
Team Standings--1, Sidney, 144.5; 2, Mitchell, 95.5; 3, Chadron, 81; 4, Gering, 59; 5, Ogallala, 55; 6, Morril, 26; 7, Gordon-Rushville, 23; 8-9, Bridgeport and Hemingford, 11; 10-11, Bayard and Scottsbluff JV, 9.5; 12, Crawford, 1.
100--1, Kadin Perez, Mit, 11.33.
200--1, Kadin Perez, Mit, 23.45; 6, Brian Turek, Hem, 24.16.
400--1, Kadin, Perez, Mit, 52.55; 3, Malachi Swallow, 54.93; 4, Paul Lynch, G-R, 55.67.
800--1, Carmelo Ayala, Mit, 2:08.21; 3, Carter Ryan, Chad, 2:14.08; 5, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 2:15.94; 6, Ty Brady, Craw, 2:18.68.
1600--1, Dan Bashtovoi, Sid, 4:47.88.
3200--1, Peyton Seiler, Ger, 10:42.78; 4, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 11:42.0.
110 hurdles--1, Cameron Zink, Ogal, 15.64; 4, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 16.64.; 6, Aydon McDonald, G-R. 17.66.
300 hurdles--1, Cameron Zink, Ogal, 42.21; 3, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 43.71; 4, Garrett Reece, Chad, 44.68.
4x100 relay--1, Mitchell, 45.22; 4, Chadron, 46.10; 5, Gordon-Rushville, 46.42.
4x400 relay--1, Gering, 3:36.43; 3, Chadron, 3:39.54.
4x800 relay--1, Sidney, 8:35.94; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 9:30.31; 5, Chadron, 9:42.37.
Shot put---1, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 45-2; 2, Cody Hall, Chad, 44-11.
Discus--1, Isaiah Guerue, Morr, 125-7; 4, Hunter Wyland, Hem, 116-8; 6, Jesse Stolley, Chad, 113-1.
Long jump--1, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 21-3; 2-3 tie, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 20-11.
Triple jump--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 42-6 ¼; 4, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 38-8 ¼.
High jump--1, Sawyer Dickman, Sid, 6-2; 4, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 5-10.
Pole vault--1, Quinton Emerson, Ogal, 12-6; 3, Ethan Specht, Hem, 11-0.