Playoff determines Two-Man Tourney title

The outcome of Ridgeview Country Club’s Two-Man Tournament definitely went down to the wire last weekend. A playoff was needed to determine the winners.

After a longer putt by Derek Ginn missed the cup by no more than perhaps an inch on hole 1 of the extra session, Scott Simons made about a four-foot shot for first place in the Championship Flight.

Ginn’s partner was Hunter Hageman and Scott’s was his father, Tom Simons. Both duos had 217 scores after playing 54 holes during the two-day tourney. Ginn and Hageman shot a 108 on Saturday and a 109 on Sunday. Simons and Simons had the opposite totals--109-108.

The winners also joined forces for an important development during the final hole of regulation play. Tom Simons rolled a shot perhaps 40 feet from the northern edge of the green on hole No. 9. His son also tapped that ball into the cup so they remained deadlocked with Ginn and Hageman to force the tie-breaker.

The Simons team also won the Two-Man championship in 2018 while Ginn and Hageman were the winners in 2019. Last year’s champions were John Ritzen and Matt Watson. They finished fourth this year with a 224 total. This year’s third place team was made up of Rich Patton of Pine Ridge and George Viher of Rushville with a 220 total. Their 107 on Sunday was the lowest one-day total of the tourney.