Playoff determines Two-Man Tourney title

The outcome of Ridgeview Country Club’s Two-Man Tournament definitely went down to the wire last weekend. A playoff was needed to determine the winners.
After a longer putt by Derek Ginn missed the cup by no more than perhaps an inch on hole 1 of the extra session, Scott Simons made about a four-foot shot for first place in the Championship Flight.
Ginn’s partner was Hunter Hageman and Scott’s was his father, Tom Simons. Both duos had 217 scores after playing 54 holes during the two-day tourney. Ginn and Hageman shot a 108 on Saturday and a 109 on Sunday. Simons and Simons had the opposite totals--109-108.
The winners also joined forces for an important development during the final hole of regulation play. Tom Simons rolled a shot perhaps 40 feet from the northern edge of the green on hole No. 9. His son also tapped that ball into the cup so they remained deadlocked with Ginn and Hageman to force the tie-breaker.
The Simons team also won the Two-Man championship in 2018 while Ginn and Hageman were the winners in 2019. Last year’s champions were John Ritzen and Matt Watson. They finished fourth this year with a 224 total. This year’s third place team was made up of Rich Patton of Pine Ridge and George Viher of Rushville with a 220 total. Their 107 on Sunday was the lowest one-day total of the tourney.
This year’s tourney drew 35 teams. A vast majority were from the immediate area.
The first flight was won by James Gooder and Pete Kruse with a 240 total, five strokes ahead of the runners-up. Hot Springs golfers Ron Foster and Scott Haden won the second flight by two strokes with a 261 score. Alex and John Calderwood of Aurora, Colo., apparently the team from the farthest away, won the third flight by a single shot with a 280.
The complete results:
Championship Flight--1, Tom and Scott Simons, 109-108, 217 (won one-hole playoff); 2, Derek Ginn and Hunter Hageman, 108-109, 217; 3, Rich Patton and George Viher, 113-107, 220; 4, John Ritzen and Matt Watson, 111-113, 224; 5, Jacksyn Behrends and Trevor Berry, 114-113, 227; 6, Joe Cameron and Brady Roes, 115-114, 229; 7, Steve Behrends and Don Dotson, 114-119, 233; 8, Jordan Haas and Riley Northrup, 117-117, 234.
First Flight--1, James Gooder and Pete Kruse, 122-118, 240; 2, Jody Birdhead and Larry Swalley, 122-123, 245; 3, Brenton Bauerkemper and Dylan Stetson, 128-120, 248; 4, Justin Bach and Troy Plaser, 126-123, 249; 5, Casey Danielson and Rick Hickstein, 128-122, 250; 6, Tucker Knode and Dawson Moody, 126-125, 251; 7, Michael Gusbeth and Matt Sparks, 127-125, 252; 8, Ed Pelton and Vince Vieyra, 124-129, 253; 9, Danny Heppner and Paul Ray, 127-126, 253; 10, Dan Dean and Jay Hughes, 128-128 256.
Second Flight--1, Ron Foster and Scott Haden, 132-129, 261; 2, Scott Gooder and Ross Heinen, 131-132, 263; 3, Curt Landreth and Chad Morsett, 130-137, 267; 4, Justin Downs and Nick Stetson, 132-136, 268; 5, Evan Hughes and Braden Lofink, 133-140, 273; 6, Andy Gooder and Micah Smith, 138-135, 273; 7, Brady and Brian Delimont, 135-139, 274; 8, Jed Herblan and Les Tlustos, 135-140, 275; 9, Greg Dierks and Dan Wordekemper, 133-144, 277.
Third Flight--1, Alex and John Calderwood, 142-138, 280; 2, Eddie Buettner and Larry Hix, 142-139, 281; 3, Mike Morava and Greg Oetken, 147-142, 289; 4, Craig Clarke and Orlando Cordova, 144-153, 297; 5, Ethan Rich and John Wojcik, 146-151, 297; 6, Bryant Dahlyn and Tom Dorico, 152-145, 297; 7, Doug and Gib Veskerna, 146-152, 298; 8, Jake and Mark Herblan, 145-157, 302.