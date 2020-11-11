Playoffs end for Panhandle teams

Both six-man football teams from the Panhandle lost their bids to become state champions last Friday during the playoffs quarterfinals. But both lost to teams located barely outside the 11-county area, and there’s still possibly a 50-50 chance that the West will have a state champ.

Arthur County was a 55-38 winner over Creek Valley located at Chappell and Cody-Kilgore snapped Potter-Dix’s undefeated sting 42-8 behind four touchdowns by junior Tucker Ravenscroft in games involving western teams.

This Friday afternoon’s semifinals will find Sterling playing at Arthur County and McCool Junction coming to Cody to meet the Cowboys. Both visiting teams are 9-0.

Potter-Dix was the Panhandle’s last unbeaten team. The Coyotes finish 9-1.

Creek Valley had defeated Arthur County 64-38 on Oct. 9, but the Wolves prevailed this time. Quarterback Bryce Hanna completed eight of 10 passes for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Alex Worthing carried 14 times for 188 yards and two TDs, while also making 11 unassisted tackles.

The six man championship game will be played at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 in Kearney.

