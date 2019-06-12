Points were hard to come by last Saturday night, when the West slipped past the East 6-0 in the 42nd annual West Nebraska All-Star Football game at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
Admittedly, there were more turnovers than points, but fans said the game was interesting because not too much went as predicted and there were lots of scenarios. Momentum was hard to maintain by either team. About the time one team seemed to be gaining the upper hand, the other team would swipe a pass or force a fumble.
A fumble by the East set up the only touchdown. The West needed just one play to cash in the chips. Quarterback Arik Doty of Sidney hit Lucas Paloucek of Ogallala on a nine-yard pass for the score in the second quarter.
Five punt exchanges were to follow. As time was about to run out in the first half, Chandler Stinson of Alliance swiped an east pass at the East 41. The West promptly connected on a 21-yard pass from Doty to Keegan Reifschneider of Scottsbluff, but the clock expired before more damage could be done.
The West returned the East’s earlier favor by fumbling the ball away deep in its own territory just as the third period was about to run out. The East punched the ball inside the five, but on fourth and goal the West’s Layne McGinley of Valentine intercepted a pass in the end zone to kill the threat.
Late in the game, the East staged its big play--a 33-yard pass thrown by Cozad’s Adam Cole to McCook’s Paxton Terry. The play reached midfield, but Scottsbluff’s Jacob Delzer soon swiped another pass and the West was able to hang on to the ball and get a couple of first downs to drain the clock.
Players who made particularly big plays received the Most Valuable Awards. Paloucek got the offensive nod for the catching the touchdown pass and McGinley earned the defensive honor for picking off the defensive the fourth down pass in the end zone.
Northwest Nebraska players saw lots of action. Recent Chadron High grads Dan Dunbar and Clark Riesen got much of the playing time at linebacker and helped keep the East ground game in check. Fellow Cardinal Jake Lemmon was more or less a wingback who carried out lots of fakes from Doty. The one time Lemmon finally got the ball, a penalty stopped the play, but he also spent some time in the defensive secondary.
Evan Fisher of Chase County did much of the West’s ball carrying. But when he was injured late in the game, his replacement, 6-man standout Trent Reed of Hay Springs, ran hard and picked up a first down that helped seal the verdict.