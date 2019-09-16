September 13 Scores
Valentine 27, Chadron 12
Crawford 56, Minatare 12
Hay Springs 45, South Platte 8
Burwell 46, Hemingford 24
Sioux County 58, Potter-Dix 16
Mitchell 42, Gordon-Rushville 0
Hastings 35, Alliance 7
Scottsbluff 18, Grand Island NW 13
Gering 34, Torrington 0
Sidney 21, Minden 16
Cambridge 98, Bayard 18
Holyoke, Colo., 28, Bridgeport 6
Kimball 42, Southwest 0
Elm Creek 31, Morrill 0
Garden County 60, Mullen 52
Brady 77, Leyton/Banner Co. 6
Creek Valley 78, Hyannis 41
You have free articles remaining.
Ogallala 53, Broken Bow 38
Cozad 13, Chase County 0
Friday, Sept. 20 Schedule
Chadron at Broken Bow
Bennett County at Gordon-Rushville
Alliance at Brush, Colo.
Sterling, Colo., at Scottsbluff
Gering at Hastings
Cozad at Sidney
Mitchell at Bridgeport
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Kimball
Garden County at Maxwell
Leyton-Banner Co. at Medicine Valley
Minatare at Cody-Kilgore
Maywood-Hayes Center at Creek Valley
Valentine at Winner, S.D.
Ogallala at Kearney Catholic
Holdrege at Chase County