September 13 Scores

Valentine 27, Chadron 12

Crawford 56, Minatare 12

Hay Springs 45, South Platte 8

Burwell 46, Hemingford 24

Sioux County 58, Potter-Dix 16

Mitchell 42, Gordon-Rushville 0

Hastings 35, Alliance 7

Scottsbluff 18, Grand Island NW 13

Gering 34, Torrington 0

Sidney 21, Minden 16

Cambridge 98, Bayard 18

Holyoke, Colo., 28, Bridgeport 6

Kimball 42, Southwest 0

Elm Creek 31, Morrill 0

Garden County 60, Mullen 52

Brady 77, Leyton/Banner Co. 6

Creek Valley 78, Hyannis 41

Ogallala 53, Broken Bow 38

Cozad 13, Chase County 0

Friday, Sept. 20 Schedule

Chadron at Broken Bow

Bennett County at Gordon-Rushville

Alliance at Brush, Colo.

Sterling, Colo., at Scottsbluff

Gering at Hastings

Cozad at Sidney

Mitchell at Bridgeport

Dundy Co.-Stratton at Kimball

Garden County at Maxwell

Leyton-Banner Co. at Medicine Valley

Minatare at Cody-Kilgore

Maywood-Hayes Center at Creek Valley

Valentine at Winner, S.D.

Ogallala at Kearney Catholic

Holdrege at Chase County

