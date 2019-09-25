Friday, Sept. 20 Scores
Chadron 28, Broken Bow 12
Gordon-Rushville 12, Bennett Co. 6 (OT)
Alliance 12, Brush, Colo., 14 (OT)
Scottsbluff 36, Sterling, Colo., 13
Hastings 45, Gering 0
Cozad 28, Sidney 27
Mitchell 34, Bridgeport 12
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Kimball
Garden County 60, Maxwell 52
Leyton-Banner Co. at Medicine Valley
Cody-Kilgore 47, Minatare 6
Maywood-Hayes Center at Creek Valley
Winner, S.D., 54, Valentine 14
Kearney Catholic 28, Ogallala 19
Chase County 14, Holdrege 7
Friday, Sept. 27 Games
Sidney at Chadron
Sioux County at Crawford
Kimball at Hemingford
Southern Valley at Gordon-Rushville
Chase County at Alliance
Scottsbluff at Gering
Ogallala at Mitchell
Broken Bow at Valentine
Sutherland at Bayard
Gibbon at Bridgeport
Leyton/Banner Co. at Garden County
Hyannis at Potter-Dix
Creek Valley at Arthur
South Platte at Minatare