Friday, Sept. 20 Scores

Chadron 28, Broken Bow 12

Gordon-Rushville 12, Bennett Co. 6 (OT)

Alliance 12, Brush, Colo., 14 (OT)

Scottsbluff 36, Sterling, Colo., 13

Hastings 45, Gering 0

Cozad 28, Sidney 27

Mitchell 34, Bridgeport 12

Dundy Co.-Stratton at Kimball

Garden County 60, Maxwell 52

Leyton-Banner Co. at Medicine Valley

Cody-Kilgore 47, Minatare 6

Maywood-Hayes Center at Creek Valley

Winner, S.D., 54, Valentine 14

Kearney Catholic 28, Ogallala 19

Chase County 14, Holdrege 7 

Friday, Sept. 27 Games

Sidney at Chadron

Sioux County at Crawford

Kimball at Hemingford

Southern Valley at Gordon-Rushville

Chase County at Alliance

Scottsbluff at Gering

Ogallala at Mitchell

Broken Bow at Valentine

Sutherland at Bayard

Gibbon at Bridgeport

Leyton/Banner Co. at Garden County

Hyannis at Potter-Dix

Creek Valley at Arthur

South Platte at Minatare

