 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Report

Prep Report

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Sept. 11 Scores

Valentine at Chadron cancelled

Crawford 53, Banner County 0

Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 19

Mitchell 56, Gordon-Rushville 0

Hemingford 58, Maxwell 8

Creek Valley 62, Sioux County 42

Grand Island NW 43, Alliance 6

Aurora 36, Scottsbluff 14

Hastings 45, Gering 0

Cozad 47, Sidney 0

Morrill 53, Kimball 6

Bridgeport 26, Goodland KS 20 (OT)

Leyton 50, Bayard 24

Garden County 46, Brady 0

Ogallala 25, Chase County 18

Sandhills-Thedford 68, Hyannis 0

Wallace 50, Minatare 25

Cody-Kilgore at Santee cancelled

Friday, Sept. 18 Games

Chadron at Gering

Crawford at Potter-Dix

Hay Springs at South Platte

Gordon-Rushville at Bennett County

Morrill at Hemingford

Guernsey-Sunrise at Sioux County

Hastings at Alliance

Chase County at Mitchell

Holdrege at Sidney

Sutherland at Kimball

Bridgeport at Gibbon

Perkins County at Bayard

Mullen at Garden County

Winner, S.D. at Valentine

Kearney Catholic at Ogallala

Leyton at Hyannis

Creek Valley at Minatare

Banner Co. at Wauneta-Palisade

Cody-Kilgore at Stuart

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News