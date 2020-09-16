Prep Report

Friday, Sept. 11 Scores
Valentine at Chadron cancelled
Crawford 53, Banner County 0
Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 19
Mitchell 56, Gordon-Rushville 0
Hemingford 58, Maxwell 8
Creek Valley 62, Sioux County 42
Grand Island NW 43, Alliance 6
Aurora 36, Scottsbluff 14
Hastings 45, Gering 0
Cozad 47, Sidney 0
Morrill 53, Kimball 6
Bridgeport 26, Goodland KS 20 (OT)
Leyton 50, Bayard 24
Garden County 46, Brady 0
Ogallala 25, Chase County 18
Sandhills-Thedford 68, Hyannis 0
Wallace 50, Minatare 25
Cody-Kilgore at Santee cancelled
Friday, Sept. 18 Games
Chadron at Gering
Crawford at Potter-Dix
Hay Springs at South Platte
Gordon-Rushville at Bennett County
Morrill at Hemingford
Guernsey-Sunrise at Sioux County
Hastings at Alliance
Chase County at Mitchell
Holdrege at Sidney
Sutherland at Kimball
Bridgeport at Gibbon
Perkins County at Bayard
Mullen at Garden County
Winner, S.D. at Valentine
Kearney Catholic at Ogallala
Leyton at Hyannis
Creek Valley at Minatare
Banner Co. at Wauneta-Palisade
Cody-Kilgore at Stuart
