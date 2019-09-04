{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, August 30

Chadron 48, Gordon-Rushville 6

Crawford 44, Edgemont 18

Potter-Dix 40, Hay Springs 0

Hemingford 38, Mullen 31

Sioux County 45, Minatare 6

York 30, Alliance 9

Scottsbluff 42, North Platte 21

Grand Island Northwest 43, Gering 0

Sidney 14, Bridgeport 13

Valentine 20, Mitchell 7

Ogallala 48, Holdrege 7

Gothenburg 27, Chase County 6

Bayard 42, Leyton/Banner County 26

Maxwell 66, Morrill 44

Arthur County 58, Hyannis 25

Creek Valley 58, Eustis Farnum 40

Maywood-Hayes Center 35, South Platte 19

Saturday, August 31

Garden County 62, Kimball 20

Friday, Sept. 6 Schedule

Chadron at Alliance

Crawford at Potter-Dix

Creek Valley at Hay Springs

Hemingford at South Loup

Sioux County at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Sidney at Gordon-Rushville

Scottsbluff at Hastings

Gering at Seward

Mitchell at Southeast Goshen

Bayard at Garden County

Bridgeport at Wood River

Leyton/Banner County at Morrill

Ogallala at Valentine

Hyannis at McPherson Co.-Stapleton

Chase County at North Platte SP

