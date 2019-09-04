Friday, August 30
Chadron 48, Gordon-Rushville 6
Crawford 44, Edgemont 18
Potter-Dix 40, Hay Springs 0
Hemingford 38, Mullen 31
Sioux County 45, Minatare 6
York 30, Alliance 9
Scottsbluff 42, North Platte 21
Grand Island Northwest 43, Gering 0
Sidney 14, Bridgeport 13
Valentine 20, Mitchell 7
Ogallala 48, Holdrege 7
Gothenburg 27, Chase County 6
Bayard 42, Leyton/Banner County 26
Maxwell 66, Morrill 44
Arthur County 58, Hyannis 25
Creek Valley 58, Eustis Farnum 40
Maywood-Hayes Center 35, South Platte 19
Saturday, August 31
Garden County 62, Kimball 20
Friday, Sept. 6 Schedule
Chadron at Alliance
Crawford at Potter-Dix
Creek Valley at Hay Springs
Hemingford at South Loup
Sioux County at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Sidney at Gordon-Rushville
Scottsbluff at Hastings
Gering at Seward
Mitchell at Southeast Goshen
Bayard at Garden County
Bridgeport at Wood River
Leyton/Banner County at Morrill
Ogallala at Valentine
Hyannis at McPherson Co.-Stapleton
Chase County at North Platte SP