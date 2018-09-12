Nearly everything went well for the Chadron State Eagles during their 45-8 opening game victory over Black Hills State on Saturday night.
But the worst fears were confirmed on Tuesday that tight end Colt Foster, a junior from Hemingford, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will be lost for the season.
The injured occurred on the first play that Foster was on the field. He entered the game to block during the return while Black Hills punted, and in his words, “I must have stepped wrong.”
Foster has played in all 22 of the Eagles’ games the past two years, catching 64 passes for 750 yards and five touchdowns while also receiving high marks as a blocker. He was an all-starter on Hemingford’s undefeated Class D-1 state championship team in 2014.
Chadron State head coach Jay Long the Eagles will definitely miss Foster, who is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds.
“No team loses one of its best players and not notice it,” Long said. “This summer, the (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) coaches put Colt on the preseason team as the top tight end and we also think he ranks among the best in the country.
“But, we’ve played one game without him and had some young guys step up and play well. We have quite a bit of depth and we’ll do our best to keep things going,” Long added.
With Matt Vargas, Foster’s alternate last fall, not in uniform for the season-opener while recovering from an injury, two young tight ends made successful career debuts Saturday night.
Sophomore Baylor Hayes, a graduate of Cheyenne East, caught two passes for 10 yards and redshirt freshman Karson Avila of Smoky Hill High in Denver grabbed a nine-yard pass for a touchdown.
Avila’s catch was especially noteworthy because he played quarterback in high school and remained at that position last season and during spring practice as well as the first half of preseason drills this fall. He then switched to tight end “so he could get on the field sooner,” in Long’s words.
Avila’s initial action came sooner than was anticipated, and he made the most of it by catching the first pass thrown to him in the end zone.
Vargas, a 6-2, 235-pound junior from Modesto, Calif., has practiced this week and is expected to be at full speed for Saturday night’s game at Colorado State-Pueblo to team with Hayes and Avila at tight end.
Foster said he anticipates having surgery on his knee in a week or so, seek a medical hardship and play two more years of football for the Eagles. By then, he said, he should have earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in business administration.