Previous Colter Run entries planning to compete again

Come Friday, one of Nebraska’s most persistent distance runners, Randy Jarzynka, will fold into the car and head west for the five-hour drive from Cairo, a small town not far from Grand Island.
He and another former Colter Run champion, Brian Bergt of Amherst, will leave behind the corn crop and carpool to Chadron. They plan to arrive in time Friday evening to check out the Colter Run course and the changes that have been made since they both ran it in 2001. While Jarzynka has run the race several times since then, Bergt has not.
Bergt is eyeing the 60-and-over age group record of 47 minutes, 30 seconds in the 10K, set by the late Rusty Belina of Hay Springs in 2004.
Jayrzynka said Bergt has a good chance of doing that. “Bergt is in good shape” said Jarzynka. The 62-year old Jarzynka will likely run the 10K as well, but isn’t focused on a target time.
“It is still the Colter,” he said. The challenging course is a bit deceptive, he added.
“You make the gradual climb up Sixth Street, then make it up 10th Street to the 5K turn around--so far so good, But the turn onto Maple is a harsh reality,” he said. “That is like a slap in the face. “
Jarzynka, who ran the streets of Chadron as a college athlete in the early 1980s, is a five-time winner of the 10K Colter race, including a tie for first in 1985 and a solo victory the next year. His mileage has not been as high as he’d like recently as work intervenes this time of year. He is a distributor for a Grand Island agribusiness.
“Getting fertilizer to farmers is in high demand right now. The 13-hour days cut into it (training).”
Races the past year were sparse due to Covid. He did get in a 10K at the Heartland races late last September in Omaha, but masks slowed down the effort.
Jarzynka and Bergt entered a virtual race in Kearney that started at the Arch Way over I-80 earlier in the year.
They were several miles into the run, at an 8-minute pace, he said, when a pit bull along the course jumped up and bit him on the right elbow. “That did not go as planned,” he noted.
Chadron native Phil Duncan also plans to be back in his hometown for the Colter Run. He won the 5K race four times in a six-year span prior to 2019, when he was was the runner-up. Duncan has been a graduate assistant and distance coach at Midland University in Fremont the last three semesters.
He said he’s not had much time to train while juggling coaching, a job and graduate work. But he is looking forward to the event and the Fur Trade Days atmosphere.
“I have a feeling there will be a lot of people (runners) there,” he added.
Duncan is hoping to talk former CSC teammate Alejandro Garcia into returning on Saturday. Garcia, who set the 5K record of 15:06 in 2019 while Duncan was second in 15:32, is working in Cheyenne this summer.
Another former Eagle, Crawford native Dylan Stansbury, has won the Colter 10K the last five times it’s been run and plans to defend his title on Saturday, he said. His winning time of 34:04 in 2019 was the second fastest in the race’s 36-year history. Only James McGown of Shelton with a time of 33:11 in 2002 has finished it faster.
Stansbury, who ran the Firecracker 5K in Fort Collins on the 4th, ran a few races in the past year including a half-marathon in Gering on May 2. Last September he had the winning time of one hour, 16 minutes and 52 seconds in the Lincoln half-marathon.
Former Chadron High and Chadron State distance runner Kiya Passero, the women’s 5K winner from 2019, is doing her clinicals in medical school in Omaha and won’t compete this year.
That could open the race up to the Chadron High cross country runners who have helped their team finish in the top five in Class C at the state meet the past two years.
This will be the second year that the Colter Run will finish inside Elliott Field and the runners will be able to see themselves run the final 60 or so yards on the big message board at the west end.
There will be one change after the race has ended. Ben Watson, one the Rotarians in charge of the event, said in order to make the awards ceremony more precise and also to help race participants attend the parade down Main Street, the winners will be announced and the medals will be presented at the Gazebo on the Courthouse Lawn during the noon hour.