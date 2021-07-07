Previous Colter Run entries planning to compete again

Another former Eagle, Crawford native Dylan Stansbury, has won the Colter 10K the last five times it’s been run and plans to defend his title on Saturday, he said. His winning time of 34:04 in 2019 was the second fastest in the race’s 36-year history. Only James McGown of Shelton with a time of 33:11 in 2002 has finished it faster.

Stansbury, who ran the Firecracker 5K in Fort Collins on the 4th, ran a few races in the past year including a half-marathon in Gering on May 2. Last September he had the winning time of one hour, 16 minutes and 52 seconds in the Lincoln half-marathon.

Former Chadron High and Chadron State distance runner Kiya Passero, the women’s 5K winner from 2019, is doing her clinicals in medical school in Omaha and won’t compete this year.

That could open the race up to the Chadron High cross country runners who have helped their team finish in the top five in Class C at the state meet the past two years.

This will be the second year that the Colter Run will finish inside Elliott Field and the runners will be able to see themselves run the final 60 or so yards on the big message board at the west end.

There will be one change after the race has ended. Ben Watson, one the Rotarians in charge of the event, said in order to make the awards ceremony more precise and also to help race participants attend the parade down Main Street, the winners will be announced and the medals will be presented at the Gazebo on the Courthouse Lawn during the noon hour.

