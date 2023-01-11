Provance is Cards’ latest 30-point scorer

On December 20, 2022, senior Xander Provance scored 30 points against Torrington to become the 20th Chadron High School boys’ basketball player on record to score at least that many points in a game. Following is a summary of those achievements,

Anyone with knowledge of a 30-or-more scoring performance by a Chadron High player that is not on this list is urged to contact Con Marshall at 432-6478 or by mail at 924 Chadron Avenue.

Chadron High School Boys’ Basketball All-Time Scoring Leaders

1, Jim Montague, 39 vs. Pine Ridge Job Corps, 1982. He had 18 FGs and was 7-8 FTs. Cards won 91- 65.

2, Jesse Wood, 38 vs. Hot Springs, Jan. 20. 1996. CHS won 72-67. Wood was 13-22 FG, 4-7 on 3s, 8-8 on FT.

3, Kevin Moore, 37 at Crawford, Jan. 1973. Won 74-61. Was the school record. 16-23 FGs, 5-6 FTs.

4, Elliott Eliason, career-high 36 vs. Hay Springs in 2009-10. 14-17 FGs, 8-10 FTs to go with 20 rebounds and five blocked shots in the game. It was the 7-footers’ final home game.

5-6, Kevin Moore, 35 vs. Bridgeport, Jan. 1973. School Record. 15 FG, 5-5 FT, 14 rebounds. Cards won 65-42.

5-6, Jesse Wood, 35 vs. Scottsbluff, Feb. 1996. Class B district playoff game. Lost 63-59. 14 FG, 6 3s, 1 FT. 30 of points in 2nd half, including 20 of the Cardinals’ points in a row.

7-8, Matt Kruse 33 vs. Job Corps late in 1979-80 season. Cards won 77-62. 16-22 FGs and 1-2 FTs. Kruse scored 22 points in second half and had nine steals.

7-8, Justus Alcorn, 33 at Sidney, Jan. 28, 2022 at Sidney. 10-14 (3-4 3s) 10-12 FTs. Cards won 64-56.

9-14, Kevin Moore, 32 vs. Gordon, Feb. 1973. Won 68-34. 14 FG, 4-5 FT. 1st Chadron player to score 400 pts in season. Did it in just 16 games.

9-14, Kevin Stein, 32 vs. Mitchell as a junior late in 1988-89 vs. Mitchell. 14-17 FGs and 4-6 FTs. Also 10 rebounds. Chadron won 83-69. Most points for Chadron player since Jim Montague set school record in 1982.

9-14, Jesse Wood, 32 vs. Alliance, Feb. 1996. 10-13 FGs (4-6 on 3s) 8-9 FTs. Also 5 steals, 6 assists. Alliance won 73-72.

9-14, Elliott Eliason 32 points at Mitchell in 2009-10. 12-14 FG, 8-8 FTs, 13 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 6 assists. Cards won 71-43.

9-14, Vonsinh Sayaloune had 32 vs. Gering in 2014-15. Included 8-14 on 3-pointers, 5 of them in the fourth quarter. Most 3-pointers in CHS history at the time. Gering won 66-57.

9-14, Trevor Berry scored 32 points vs. Mitchell on Dec. 1, 2018, when he made 10 of 13 3-pointers to break Vonsinh Sayaloune’s single-game 3-point record. Cardinals won 70-47.

15-16, Blake Edwards, 31 points vs. Gering in February 1980. 15-20 FGs and 1-2 FTs. Gering won 77-62 by shooting 62% from field. Cardinals finished season with 5-13 record but had two 30-point scorers. (See Matt Kruse 33 points.)

15-16, Mitch Barry, 31 points vs. Scottsbluff, Jan. 2000. 11-16 from field with four 3-pointers and 5-7 on FTs. Scottsbluff won 70-63.

17-20, Alec Holmquist, 30 points vs. Chase County in 2008-09 when he was a junior. He was 7 of 9 in 3-pointers. Scored 19 points in second quarter. Sub-district game. Chadron won 77-44.

17-20, Rex Jones, 30 points, 1953-54 vs. Bridgeport for school record. 10 field goals and 10 free throws, but Bulldogs won 74-70 in overtime. The story calls Jones a “Chadron hustler at forward,” says it was the school record but doesn’t say who had the old record or how many points.

17-20, Larry Matthesen, 30 vs. Mitchell played during the Class B District Tournament in Sidney in 1958-59 when he was a sophomore. Cards won 80-57. It tied Rex’s school record. Matthesen had 5 field goals and was 20-22 at the free throw line. Mitchell was called for 35 fouls.

17-20, Xander Provance, 30 pt. vs. Torrington, Dec. 20, 2022. Cards won 67-59. He was 13-15 FGs, including a dunk, and 4-5 FTs.

Compiled by Con Marshall