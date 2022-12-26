Provance’s 30 points leads to win over Traiblazers

Xander Provance sank 13 of 15 field goal attempts and four of five free throws Tuesday, Dec, 20 while scoring a career-high 30 points to lead the Chadron Cardinals to a 67-59 triumph over the Torrington Trailblazers in the Middle School Gym.

The win evened the Cards’ record at 3-3. Torrington dropped to 2-3 after both teams had a couple of games postponed the previous week by the harsh winter weather.

The game was a great one for Provance, and was necessary for the Cardinals to notch the win. While the final margin was a comfortable eight points, the contest was a nail-biter until Chadron scored six of the last seven points in the third quarter to take a 51-45 lead and then tallied the first seven points in the final frame to go ahead by 13.

As usual, most of Provance’s field goals were on short jumpers and layups where his height, jumping ability, quickness and touch were combined to cash in the chips. Credit also has to go to teammates who got him the ball.

The 6-foot-4 senior was credited with seven offensive rebounds, most of which he turned into put-backs. The stat sheet provided by Hudl after it had received a tape of the game credited Broc Berry with eight assists and Gage Wild with five. Somebody had to convert those passes into baskets, and Province scored 13 of the Cards’ 28 field goals.

After Provance managed just three points in the loss to Alliance in the Cards’ third game of the Western Conference Tournament that opened the season, Coach Kyle Sanders said his team needed make better use of Xander’s potential. In the three game since then, Provance has scored 59 points while his teammates have helped get him the ball.

Against Torrington, the score was tied at 7-7 before Provance tallied six consecutive points, two of which came on his steal and dunk with about three minutes left in the period. But the Trailblazers outscored the Red Birds 10-3 down the stretch to hold a 17-16 lead at the break.

After the Blazers’ Skyler Sargent sank a 3-pointer to put them ahead 20-18, Provance tallied Chadron’s next 11 points on five baskets and a free throw. The splurge put the Cards’ ahead 30-25 with 2:50 left before halftime.

Sargent’s jumper and 3-pointers by both freshman Landre Greiman and Sargent sent Torrington back on top 33-29 before the Cards’ Tyler Spotted Elk gave the home fans a thrill by banking in a trey at the buzzer to cut the margin to a single point going into intermission.

The third quarter also was nip and tuck until the very end. The Cardinals went ahead for keeps on the seventh lead change of the frame. It came on a jumper by sophomore Brady Daniels that made the score 45-44 with 1:20 left.

Spotted Elk followed with a basket. Wild then scored on a layup and immediately afterwards took the ball to the basket again after claiming a loose ball. But this time it hung on the rim. No matter: Provance was right behind, went high and tipped the ball into the hoop and down tubes, giving the Cards a 51-45 advantage.

Another layup by Spotted Elk and a 3-pointer by Wild in the first 26 seconds of the fourth stanza gave the home team an 11-point margin to pretty well determine the outcome. Province closed his big night by making two free throws, then making a layup and tacking on a free throw after he had been fouled on the basket, giving him an even 30 points.

His previous career-high was 18 points against both Hemingford last year and versus Gordon-Rushville during the Cards’ 57-54 overtime victory on Dec. 9.

Spotted Elk also scored in double figures with 15 points on seven of 11 shooting, including a trey, while Wild finished with nine points that included a pair of triples.

Sargent was Torrington’s scoring leader with 15 points, nine of them on treys, while sophomore Mac Hibben added 11 and the freshman, Greiman had 10, including six on shots from behind the arc.

Torrington—Skyler Sargent 15, Mac Hibben 11, Lande Greiman 10, Ben Fiminhac 8, Ryan Baker 7, Adam Bartlett 5, Ned Nelson 3. Totals 22 (7) 8-15 59 points.

Chadron—Xander Provance 30, Tyler Spotted Elk 15, Gage Wild 9, Trey Hendrickson 5, Brady Daniels 3, Broc Berry 2, Zander Rust 2, Talon Jelinek 1. Totals: 28-57 (4-18) 7-13 67 points, 31 rebounds, 15 turnovers.

Torrington 17 16 12 14 ----59

Chadron 16 16 19 16 ----67

3-pointers: Torr—Sargent 3, Greiman 2, Nelson 1, Baker 1. Chad—Wild 2, Spotted Elk 1, Hendrickson 1.