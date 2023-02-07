Third time was charm for both winners when Chadron and Alliance met for a double-header in the Cardinals’ Middle School Gym on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Both the Chadron girls and the Alliance boys had won the first two times when the long-time rivals met this season, but it was the Alliance girls and the Chadron boys who prevailed in the third clashes.

Since this is the Chadron newspaper, we’ll talk first about the game that the Cardinals won. The fact that center Xander Provance tallied a career-high 32 points gave the winners a terrific boost. Back on Dec. 20, he poured in 30 points during a 67-59 win over Torrington. It was the 20th time a Chadron High boy had scored at least 30 points in a basketball game. Now it’s happened 21 times.

Xander’s surge resulted in a 74-62 victory. He made 13 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and four-of-five free throws. Xander scored 12 of the Cardinals’ 18 points in the first period, added 6 points in the second frame and seven in both the third and the fourth.

The first time the two teams met back on Dec. 3 in the game to decide fifth place in the Western Conference Tournament, Provance was held to three points and Alliance won 61-45. He scored 11 points on Jan. 13 when they played in Alliance and the Bulldogs won again, 57-52.

Just four of Provance’s teammates scored in the recent game, but they all had significant totals. Broc Berry added 12, both Gage Wild and Trey Hendrickson scored 11 and Brady Daniels had eight.

Twice as many Bulldogs scored. Tristen Timbers finished with 17, Kyser Walker had 11, Nic Waldron nine and Tayton Timbers eight. None of the other six had more than four.

Despite Provance’s dozen points in the first period, Alliance led 21-18 when time expired. There were four ties and six lead changes. A 3-pointer, one of four that Tristen Timbers hit, broke the final tie with 24 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The second quarter was the difference-maker. Alliance turned the ball over eight times in those eight minutes and was outscored 21-9 to give the Red Birds a 39-30 halftime lead. The Cardinals posted 15 of the first 17 points to take a 33-23 lead and were ahead the rest of the way.

Chadron added to its lead by an 18-14 difference in the third quarter to have a 57-44 margin going into the fourth. Alliance narrowed the gap to 62-55 with about five minutes remaining, but the Red Birds made the next three baskets and were on top by at least 10 the rest of the way.

Kyle Sanders was happy his team made third time charm. A big bulge at the free throw line was another difference-maker. Each quintet missed six charity shots, but the Cardinal made 20 and Alliance just three.

Things did not work out as well for the Chadron girls. They had knocked off the Bulldogs 39-21 in the opening game of the season at the Western Conference Tournament and won 51-46 at Alliance on Jan. 13.

Particularly in the first half, both teams scored in bunches in the third tilt. Alliance posted the game’s first nine points and Chadron tallied the final seven in the opening quarter. As the second frame opened, Marlee Pinnt made two free throws to tie the score. The Bulldogs scored the next seven points, the Cardinals the next eight to take a 17-16 lead. It was the hosts’ only lead.

Alliance closed out the half by scoring final eight points, all in the last 42 seconds. Six of them came on a pair of 3-pointers by sophomore Macey Seebohm to give her team a 24-17 halftime lead.

Both teams struggled mightily on offense in the third quarter. Seebohm made a layup with 3:08 left to play and Taverra Sayaloune sank both free throws with 10 seconds left for the only points.

Things weren’t too snappy in the fourth, either. Chadron scored just seven points and Alliance 13, but made only five of 12 free throws. That left the Bulldogs at five of 16 at the line. The Cards were four of eight.

Seebohm buried three trays and both of her free throws while finishing with a game-high 13 points. Jaelynne Clarke added nine for the visitors, but missed all six of her foul shots. Sayaloune paced the Cardinals with 10. No one else had more than five and only five scored.

Alliance Girls 39, Chadron 26

Alliance—Macey Seebohm 13, Jaelynne Clarke 9, Ciara Hudson 6, Bailey Stark 4, Catherine Bryner 4, Haylie Winter 3. Totals: 14 (6) 5-16 39 points.

Chadron—Taverra Sayaloune 10, Makinley Fuller 5, Demi Ferguson 4, Haylee Wild 4, Sophie Wess 3. Totals: 10 (2) 4-8 26 points.

Alliance 9 15 2 13 ----39

Chadron 7 10 2 7 ----26

3-pointers: All--Seebohm 3, Stark, Clarke, Winter, all 3. Chad—Pinnt 1, Wess 1.

Chadron Boys 74, Alliance 62

Alliance—Tristen Timbers 17, Kyser Walker 11, Nic Waldron 9, Tayton Timbers 8, Tristen Grubbham 4, Payton Boyer 4, Espen Lanik 3, Tyzan Brown 2, Landen Crowe 2, Seth Mayring 2. Totals: 24 (11) 3-9 62.

Chadron—Xander Provance 32, Broc Berry 12, Brad Daniels 11, Gage Wild 11, Broc Berry 8. Totals: 24 (6) 20-26 74 points.

Alliance 21 9 14 18 ---62

Chadron 18 21 18 17 ---74

3-pointers: All—Triisten Timbers 4, Walker 3, Tayton Timbers 2, Lanik 1, Waldron 1. Chad—Provance 2, Wild 2, Berry 1, Daniels 1.