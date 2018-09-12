Three game-changing plays—a long pass, a blocked punt and a 70-yard run—early in the first half produced touchdowns that were the impetus for Colorado State-Pueblo’s 34-13 win over Chadron State in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference clash in Pueblo on Saturday night.
The Eagles got in the hole in the opening minutes and had difficulty getting out. A couple of uncharacteristically bad CSC punts helped the ThunderWolves take possession in Chadron State territory, and they finally scored, despite gallant efforts by the CSC defense.
CSC Head Coach Jay Long said Pueblo, which entered the game ranked 11th and 12th in national polls, is probably a top 10 team. But Long noted that he has lots of faith in his team.
“I'm excited about what I see out of our guys,” Long said. “The score may not indicate it, but we gave it our all against a great team. We’re a good team, too.”
The teams were not nearly as potent offensively as they had been in their season openers. Pueblo rolled up 573 yards against Dixie State and managed just 376 against the Eagles. CSC accumulated 461 yards versus Black Hills State and was limited to 289 at Pueblo.
Although the Eagles had difficulty moving the ball consistently against the ThunderWolves’ star-studded defense, the Eagles’ demonstrated their explosiveness while scoring on a pair of huge plays—a 59-yard pass and a 47-yard run.
Despite outgaining the Eagles by only 14 yards in the first half, Pueblo took advantage of its superb field position to build a 21-0 advantage in the first 20 minutes. That proved to be the margin of victory.
The ThunderWolves initially scored on a four-yard run by tailback Marche Dennard with 6:09 left in the first quarter following a 35-yard pass from quarterback Brandon Edwards to wideout Kevin Ribarich on a third down-and-12 situation.
Pueblo's second score came early in the second quarter off an Eagles’ blocked punt. The Wolves’ got the ball on the CSC one and promptly scored on Bernard McDondle’s plunge.
Just over two minutes later after the Eagles went “three-and-out,” Dennard broke loose for a 70-yard jaunt that made it 21-0.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter when quarterback Dalton Holst and Jackson Dickerson hooked up on a fantastic 59-yard play that will be added to CSC’s list of “spectacular touchdowns.” The point after attempt was blocked for another kicking game flaw.
After Pueblo’ Tanner Draper intercepted a Chadron State pass and returned it 31 yards, the Wolves added a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for a 24-6 lead.
The second half was less eventful. The teams each scored a single touchdown.
Dennard capped a 68-yard drive with a 22-yard sprint with five minutes left in the third quarter. He was the star of the show for Pueblo, rushing 13 times for 147 yards and three TDs.
Less than two minutes later, CSC true freshman Elijah Myles the ripped off a 47-yard romp to paydirt. Myles finished with seven carries for 67 yards for one of the Eagles’ bright spots.
Holst completed 16 of 30 passes for 171 yards. Dickerson caught six passes for 76 yards and Brandon Fullerton four for 45.
Senior end Kyle Temple was the Eagles’ defensive leader with 13 tackles, including a quarterback sack for an 11-yard loss. Safety Malik Goss, another true freshman, and senior linebacker Keenan Johnson each participated in 11 tackles.
Johnson and the other starter at end, Calder Forcella, also had sacks. CSC defensive coordinator Jeff Larson also was pleased that the Eagles yielded just four first downs during 15 third-down situations and gave up only four plays of 20 or more yards.
But, he said, “tackling in space” is something his young defenders are still learning.
CSC CSU-P
First Downs 13 17
Total Net Yards 289 376
Rushes, Yards 31-118 57-285
Passing Yards 171 91
Passing 16-30-1 9-13-0
Return Yards 63 85
Punts, Average 10-31.5 8-42.4
Fumbles, Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties, Yards 7-58 8-67
Chadron State 0 6 7 0 ----13
CSU-Pueblo 7 17 7 3 ----34
First Quarter
CSU-P—Marche Dennard 4 run (Mitch Carter kick)
Second Quarter
CSU-P—Bernard McDondle 1 run (Carter kick)
CSU-P—Dennard 70 run (Carter kick)
CSC—Jackson Dickerson 59 pass from Dalton Holst (kick blocked)
CSU-P—Carter 26 field goal
Third Quarter
CSU-P—Dennard 22 run (Carter kick)
CSC—Elijah Myles 47 run (Carson Reed kick)
Fourth Quarter
CSU-P—Carter 24 field goal.
Rushing: CSC—Elijah Myles 7-67, Kevin Coy 18-38, Dalton Holst 3-7, Jackson Dickerson 1-6, Stevann Brown 2-1. CSU-P—Marche Dennard 13-147, Bernard McDondle 11-66, Austin Micca 13-53, AJ Thompson 5-7, Marcus Lindsay 1-6, David Cardinal 1-5, Kevin Ribarich 1-2, Brandon Edwards 11-1, Team 1-minus 2.
Passing: CSC—Dalton Holst 16-30-1, 171 yards, 1 TD. CSU-P—Brandon Edwards 6-8-0, 66 yards; AJ Thompson 3-5-0, 25 yards.
Receiving: CSC—Jackson Dickerson 6-76, Brandon Fullerton 4-45, Cole Turness 3-22, Matt Vargas 2-22, Baylor Hayes 1-6. CSU-P—Kevin Ribarich 2-40, Josh Smith 2-23, Cole Forsgen 2-10, John Todd 1-9, Bud O’Donnell 1-9, Ammon Johnson 1-0.
Punt Returns: CSC—Ali Musa 1-7. CSU-P—Luke Conilogue 1-19, Kevin Ribarich 1-9, Bud O’Donnell 1-1. Kickoff Returns: CSC—Ali Musa 3-39, Stevann Brown 1-17. CSU-P—Bud O’Donnell 1-25. Interception Returns: CSU-P—Tanner Draper 1-31.
Tackles: CSC—Kyle Temple 5-8, 13; Malik Goss 5-6, 11; Keenan Johnson 2-9, 11; Tyree Fryar 0-9, 9; Tyler Lewis 5-3, 8; Calder Forcella 4-2, 6. CSU-P—Brandon Payer 5-7, 12; Tanner Draper 4-6, 10; Darius Williams, 4-3, 7; Steve O’Malley, 1-6, 7.