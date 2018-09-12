Chadron State College Head Rodeo Coach Dustin Luper answered a few basic questions to introduce himself as a member of the Eagles' athletics staff:
Q: Where were you born?
A: Jerome, Idaho
Q: Where did you go to high school?
A: Jerome High School
Q: Where do you call home?
A: Hot Springs, South Dakota
Q: How did you wind up in Hot Springs?
A: My wife Lindsay is from a fourth-generation ranch family near Hot Springs. Her great grandfather had a homesteaded ranch in Rumford. When we were married in 2005, we moved there. I bought the ranch in 2010, and we have about 250 head of cattle out there.
Q: Who's in your family?
A: My wife Lindsay, and my sons Holden, Whitten, and Tilden.
Q: What about extended family?
A: My parents and two brothers and two sisters are all back in Idaho. I'm kind of the black sheep for moving away.
Q: Did you compete in high school sports other than rodeo?
A: I was involved in football and wrestling. I could have gone to college on a wrestling scholarship, but that just looked like too much work. Wrestling in college is a whole different thing. It's tough.
Q: How did you get into rodeo?
A: We had a high school rodeo team in Jerome. I started riding bulls at that time. It was a pretty good fit, and I went to college eventually on a bull riding scholarship.
Q: What was college rodeo like?
A: It was a journey. My freshman year at National American University, I tore all the ligaments in my knee. It was a two-year process getting back. It required three surgeries. I had them put better ligaments in my right knee than I had before, so now I tell my rodeo athletes my right leg is faster than my left. After the injury, I started riding bareback, and was fourth in the nation one year in bareback.
Q: What about the PRCA?
A: I never went super hard after the injury, but I made the Wilderness Circuit in the PRCA. I was a 12-time circuit qualifier.
Q: How did you get into coaching?
A: Boy, that's a long story. Right after college I got engaged, and at the time I had gotten a job as a recruiter in admissions at the university. My rodeo coach I competed for, Glen Lammers, had let me help out with some of the coaching duties at the same time I was in admissions. In 2008 the university cancelled all its sports programs. That left Coach Lammers out of a job. He interviewed a couple places, and one of them was Chadron State, but he wound up taking a job at Black Hills State. Knowing I was married then, and wouldn't be in the admissions department for much longer, Coach Lammers recommended me to the people he had interviewed with at Chadron State. I knew I wanted a way to earn a master's degree and coach, and also teach classes, and this was it. I owe Chuck Butterfield, who headed the rangeland program at the time, for the opportunity.
Q: What's your favorite part about coaching?
A: Seeing the "try" in the kids. Watching them get frustrated because they can't "get it", and then they get it. They don't have to say "thank you", they just show it in their body language. You just look at 'em and wink.
Q: What's your favorite sport besides rodeo?
A: Wrestling. I try to go to just about every wrestling event they have at CSC. Don't tell Coach Long, but I go to more wrestling than football.
Q: What and where do you hunt or fish?
A: I bow hunt elk and whitetails in the Black Hills.
Q: What are your kids into?
A: The two oldest are both in peewee football now.
Q: Do you ever take vacations?
A: Nope, just enjoy the hills and sometimes see family in Idaho.
Q: How do you balance it all?
A: That's a great question. I'm a man of faith, is what I'd say. I try as hard as I can each day to be competitive. Sometimes that means coming from an hour away and being here at 6:30 a.m. for workouts, and not leaving until 11:30 at night. I have to have a passion of my own. If I didn't have that passion, I wouldn't be doing it.
Q: What are your goals this year?
A: That's easy. We've won the regional for both men's and women's rodeo, but we've never won both the same year. My goal is to win both together. It's a tough conference, and a tough goal, but it's achievable.
Q: How long do you think you'll keep coaching?
A: That's hard to say. When my kids get into high school I sure don't want to miss that. I love all these kids, but if it ever comes to putting them before my own, I'll probably have to turn it over to someone else.
Q: Anything you'd like to be doing in 20, 30 years?
A: I want to have enough land to be on horseback and never see another human all day. I get along better with animals than I do people.