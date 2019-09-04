The Chadron Cardinals football team made their season debut on Friday with strong play on both sides of the ball as they routed the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs 46-6 at home in Chadron.
“It was one of our better opening games in the last few years,” Chadron Head Coach Mike Lecher said.
Chadron senior Dillan Sayaloune set the pace for the Cardinals, returning the opening kickoff to the Mustang 40-yard line. From there, the Chadron offense used a balanced attack and running back Sawyer Haag reached the endzone from one yard out, five plays later. An incomplete pass on the two-point conversion gave the Cardinals a 6-0 lead with just under ten-minutes remaining in the quarter.
Not to be outshone by the offense’s debut, the Cardinal defense not only held Gordon-Rushville scoreless through the first half, they never allowed the Mustangs a first down. Their strong defensive play and a pair of short punts meant the Cardinals started each of their first-half possessions in Gordon-Rushville territory. By games end, only two of Chadron’s eight possessions would start in their own end.
Before the whistle blew on the first half, the Cardinals got additional scores from running back Curt Bruhn and Haag, each from one-yard out, to give Chadron a 22-0 lead lead.
Immediately following the end of the second quarter lightning and rain led to a delay which would stretch to nearly an hour.
At about 8 p.m. play resumed with the Mustangs receiving the kick and starting their first drive of the second half from their own 22-yard line. To this point in the game the Mustangs’ offense had relied heavily on dive plays to senior fullback Kaden Vincent without much success. But on second and ten, Vincent found a hole around the left side and took the ball all the way to the Cardinals’ four-yard-line where he was caught by Chadron’s Cooper Heusman.
Two plays later Vincent punched the ball in from just outside the goal line to give the Mustangs their only score of the game. A run by junior Elijah Jackson fell short during the two-point conversion and the Mustangs trailed 22-6.
Chadron went on to score three more TDs while holding the Mustangs scoreless through the remainder of the second half.
Chadron’s Haag had a big game, leading the Cardinals with 4.92 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns. He carried the ball 14 times for 69 yards, nearly half of which came after contact.
“We knew Sawyer was going to be a good running back, we just didn’t know how good,” Lecher said. “He’s got really good balance and had good blocking up front.”
On defense Haag was second on the team with six tackles, tied with Cooper Wild, and recovered a fumble late in the third quarter that was forced by teammate Cobie Bila.
Heusman led the Cardinals with 7 tackles, four solo, and Wild was responsible for one of two sacks of Mustang’s quarterback Keenan Schwarting. Isaiah Beye had the other. Curt Bruhn had five tackles.
Bruhn also led the Cardinals’ rushers with 81 of the groups 213 total yards. He had two TDs in 18 carries. Third among the group was Sayaloune who had a TD and 41 yards on nine carries. He also added 17 yards on two receptions.
Heusman was Cardinal quarterback Trevor Berry’s favorite target of the night, catching four passes for 35 yards. Receivers Tallon Craig and Bila each caught two passes for 16 and 25 yards respectively.
Chadron sophomore Michael Sorenson caught just one pass, but kept a Cardinal scoring drive alive when Berry found him open for a 26 yard gain on third-and-nine.
Berry completed 11 of 17 passes for 108 yards. He was picked off once by the Mustangs’ Harley Bayne on the Cardinals third possession. Dawson Dunbar took over at QB during the Cardinals’ final possession. He threw just one pass, hitting Sayaloune for an 11-yard gain and ran the ball himself twice for 20 yards. After Dunbar took the ball to the one-yard line, Sayaloune took it in on the next play.
Notable absences from the Cardinals’ first game were Levi Glines and Cole Madsen. Lecher said Madsen is week to week with a knee injury while Glines is out indefinitely after suffering a hand injury away from the field.
Friday, the Cardinals travel to Alliance to face the rival Bulldogs. Alliance is coming off a 30-9 loss to York last week. Kickoff for Friday is set for 7 p.m.