At the end of the Class D-4 district wrestling meet in Sutherland, this past weekend, three area wrestlers had qualified for the State meet this weekend.
Hay Springs’ Bryce Running Hawk took first place pinning all three of his opponents including Mullen’s Kendal Neal in the 182-pound first place match. Running Hawk improves to 22-3 with his three wins in Sutherland.
Running Hawk draws Clearwater-Orchard’s Codey Snider in the first round of competition at the State Meet. Snider is 31-12 this season. NEwrestle, a premier website for Nebraska wrestling, has the bout listed as their first round must watch match at 182 pounds.
Hay Springs teammate Austin Anderson, who is 16-15 this year following the district meet, will join Running Hawk at State after taking fourth place in Sutherland. Anderson fell to second-ranked 113-pound wrestler Teven Marshall, of Mullen, in his semifinal match, but battled back to pin Minatare’s Lucas Ellis in the consolation semifinal, earning his way into the third place match. Anderson would lose that match by 13-5 major decision.
Joining the Hawk wrestlers will be Crawford’s Dennis Vogl at 132 pounds. Vogl is now 30-9 following the district meet and is ranked sixth in the state among Class D 132-pound wrestlers.
Vogl pinned Maxwell’s Klayotn Pagel in his quarterfinal match, but was pinned by Seth Hare, of Hitchcock County in his next match. Vogl then earned his way back to contention with a 7-0 decision win over Medicine Valley’s Reid Stout. In his third-place match Vogl pinned Sutherland’s Jacob Lantis, earning him a trip to State.