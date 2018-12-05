In their opening game of the season Thursday, Crawford boys’ basketball team secured their first win of the season, holding their opponent to just 24 points; this weekend, however, it would be the Rams who were held in the low 20s in two games at the Bayard Tournament.
The Rams suffered their first losses of the season, Friday, 52-22 against home-team Bayard, and Saturday, 34-24 against Leyton.
Crawford held Leyton to just two points in the first quarter, but turnabout was fair play as the Warriors outscored the Rams 13-3 to take a 15-11 lead into the second half. Leyton then outscored Crawford 13-7 in third on their way to the victory.
Junior Will Ackerman, junior London Gillam, and senior Jordan Summers each sank just two shots, the most of any ram. Ackerman led the team with 8 points hitting one 3-pointer, one 2-pointer and sinking three of five free throws. Summers and Ackerman each made 12 3-point attempts but only sank one each.
Friday, the Tigers jumped out to an early 26-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Ackerman was again the Rams leading scorer with eight points. Gillam trailed just behind with six. Both Ackerman and Gillam once again had a single 3-pointer, but this time were joined by senior Jake Hanks who sank one of his three attempts from beyond the arc. Ackerman was sent to the line 14 times in the contest but sank only three.
The Rams fared much better against Sioux County, Thursday, in their first win of the season. Crawford earned an early 13-6 lead after the first quarter, but a Warrior’s comeback left the Rams leading just 19-16 after two. The Rams, however, would go on to dominate Sioux County in the next two frames, eventually winning 44-24.
Ackerman had a team-leading 17 points in the contest, hitting three 3-pointers and going two for six at the line. Summers finished with nine points on three 3-pointers, and Gillam had eight points two 2-pointers and four of eight from the line.
The Crawford boys looked to get back to .500 for the season, Tuesday evening against Gordon-Rushville. Results were not available at time of print. Saturday the team travels to Oshkosh to face Garden County.