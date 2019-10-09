The Garden County Eagles entered Saturday’s Morrill Volleyball Invitational having yet to suffer a loss all season, but it was the Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers who took home the championship after defeating the Eagles 25-23, 24-26, 25-20.
Both the Crawford Rams and Sioux County Warriors took part in the invite. The Rams defeated Sioux County 25-21, 25-22, to meet Lingle-Fort Laramie in the quarterfinal, but fell in three sets 25-16, 11-25, 20-25.
The loss meant a match against the Minatare Indians for third place. The Rams kept things close, losing the first set 21-25, but couldn’t keep up in the second set and fell to fourth place after the set ended 25-17 in favor of Minatare.
Because there were an odd amount of teams at the invite, the loser’s bracket was played as a triangular between Morrill, Guernsey-Sunrise and Sioux County.
You have free articles remaining.
Morrill defeated Guernsey-Sunrise 25-15, 25-13, in the first game of the loser’s bracket and won their next match, against Sioux County, in three sets 18-25, 25-23, 25-12.
In the final game of the loser’s bracket, Sioux County swept Guernsey-Sunrise 25-22, 25-18.
The Rams were 11-10 following the invite and faced Hemingford at home on Monday evening. Results of the match were unavailable at time of print. They won’t play again until they face Oelrichs on Oct. 15. Oelrichs was just 5-12 as of Monday.
On Thursday, Sioux County will travel to face Edgemont which is just 5-10 this season. They’ll then travel to Guernsey, Wyoming, for a rematch with Guernsey-Sunrise, Saturday. Sioux County is 5-10 this season.