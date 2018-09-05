Both Crawford football and volleyball celebrated home-opening wins last week, the volleyball team on Thursday in a 3-0 defeat of Niobrara County, and the football team on Friday with a 42-18 win over Potter-Dix.
As the team continues to get a feel for the six-man game, Will Ackerman completed 11 of 17 completions for 104 yards and three touchdowns.
Fellow junior Dennis Vogle had just one pass in the game, a 23 yard touchdown pass to Ackerman.
Vogle led all runners with 79 yards on just six carries, while Ackerman carried the ball the most to the tune of 67 yards on eight carries, including a 45 yard run. Each had a single rushing touchdown.
Senior London Gillam led all Crawford receivers with three receptions for 41 yards and one TD.
Ackerman continued to show his prowess as a six-man player leading the Rams with 11 tackles, four solo and seven assisted, in the game. Sophomore AJ Staman, senior Rope Anders, and Gillam each had eight tackles, while Vogle had six.
The Rams football team will play host to the Minatare Indians this Friday. Minatare has played only once this season defeating Sioux County 50-20 in their first game of the season.
This past Thursday the Lady Rams swept the Niobrara County Tigers 3-0 with set scores of 25-17, 29-27, and 25-19. Individual stats for the game were not available.
The team hosted a triangular with Hay Springs and Hemingford on Tuesday, but results were not available at time of print. They’ll play Minatare this Friday.