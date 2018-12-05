After a 38-22 loss to Sioux County, Thursday, and a 46-22 loss to Bayard, Friday, the Crawford girls’ basketball team made their way into the win column, Saturday, with a 36-31 victory over Leyton.
Both teams began the contest in Dalton slowly, combing for just 10 points in the first quarter, but an eventful second-quarter, in which the Rams outscored Leyton 15-11, put Crawford ahead 19-17 after two quarters.
Each team scored nine in the third and Crawford edged the Warriors 8-5 in the third to get the win.
Three Rams scored double digits in the game, with seniors Blake Dodd and Kelsey Tighe each leading the team with 11 points. Teammate Morgan Jones was just behind with 10.
Dodd and Jones were the only Rams with 3-pointers, Dod with two and Jones with one.
Tighe led the team with an outstanding 20 rebounds, 11 offensive and 9 defensive.
Friday, Bayard, the Tigers held an 11-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 46-22 win to deal the Rams their second loss of the season.
Dodd led the team with 11 points shooting 33 percent including sinking one of two 3-point attempts. Both Dodd and Tighe led the team at the line with three points.
Tighe once again led in the rebound department, this tiem with six offensive rebounds, and eight defensive rebounds.
In their first game of the season, Thursday, the Rams trailed Sioux County 14-10 after two quarters before the Warriors outscored Crawford 13-5 in the third and 11-7 in the fourth to take a 38-22 win.
Tighe was the only Ram to break into double digits with 11 points. Along with Tighe, teammates Jones, and Skylar Summers each had six rebounds.
Like the boys, the Rams’ girls looked to get back to .500 Tuesday, against Gordon-Rushville in Gordon. Results were not available at time of print.
The team travels with the boys to Oshkosh on Saturday to face Garden County.