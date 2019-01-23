Try 1 month for 99¢
Crawford’s Dennis Vogl and Hay Springs’ Baiden Planansky were the only two of five wrestlers between the two teams to place this past weekend at the Chadron Invite.

Vogl, now 22-6, defeated Longmont’s Eric Wagner by 5-0 in the consolation semifinal round to earn his way to the 132-pound third-place match. Once in the match, Vogl was pinned by Ogallala’s Gage Stokey at 0:55. Vogl was 3-2 in matches at the invite.

Hay Springs’ Planansky, at 132-pounds, also lost to Stokey of Ogallala, but in the consolation semifinal. Though his record matched Vogl’s at the time, Planansky advanced to the fifth-place match following the loss, instead of the third-place match like Vogl, because the Crawford wrestler had pinned Planansky earlier in the invite.

Planansky pinned Longmont’s Wagner at 1:11 to earn his fifth place finish.

Also wrestling from Hay Springs was Austin Anderson who was 1-2 at the invite.

Two Crawford wrestlers, Rope Anders and Kolby Welling also competed, but did not place. Anders, at 152-pounds, was an even 2-2 at the invite with both wins coming via pin. Anders first match of the invite was loss by fall to eventual 152-pound champion Austin Garcia of Morrill.

Welling was winless in two matches.

