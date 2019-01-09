All three area Class D wrestling teams kicked off the new year with a trip to Oshkosh, this weekend, for the Garden County Invite. Three wrestlers placed at the meet.
Hay Springs’ Baiden Planansky was the area’s best finisher at the meet, taking top honors at 132-pounds after a 10-2 major decision win over Crawford’s Dennis Vogl. Planansky was 4-0 at the meet, pinning each of his opponents until facing Vogl in the first-place match.
Before his loss in the top match, Vogl dealt Class D’s third-ranked wrestler, Brady Gracey, of Mullen, his first defeat of the season. Gracey led Vogl 2-0 heading into period three, but Vogl held Gracey pointless while scoring a takedown and 3-point nearfall to earn a 5-2 decision.
Hay Springs’ Bryce Running Hawk took second place at 182-pounds after falling to undefeated Sedgwick County, Colorado, wrestler Fabian Lopez by 6-5 decision. Running Hawk managed a takedown on Lopez late in period three, but an escape shortly after put Running Hawk back down by two. A stalling penalty in the waning seconds of the match brought the score back to within one.
Sioux County’s Allen McCumbers got his first match win of the season at the meet, defeating North Platte’s Jordan Schultz by 13-0 major decision in the third consolation round.
Also at the meet was Crawford’s Kolby welling who is now 8-8 after a 2-2 meet, Hay Springs’ Austin Anderson who is now 11-7 after going 1-2, and Sioux County’s Mike Sanderson who fell to 2-9 after going winless at the meet.