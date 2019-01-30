Three Ram wrestlers and just one Hay Springs wrestler made the trip to Ainsworth, Saturday, but unfortunately for the two groups, none managed to place.
Crawford’s Dennis Vogl, 27-8 this season, went 2-2 at 138 pounds. Though he was later knocked out of the medal rounds by Central City’s Tanner Schnederheinz, Vogle’s quarterfinal win was a 6-3 decision over fifth-ranked Class D wrestler Levi Lewis of North Central.
Hay Springs’ Austin Anderson also went 2-2 at the meet, 3-2 if counting a bye received in consolation round two. Anderson was pushed to the consolation rounds following being pinned during the quarterfinal by top ranked Class C 113-pound wrestler Chris Williams, of Valentine, who is 27-1 this season. Anderson was the only Hawk wrestler to attend the event.
Crawford’s other wrestlers, Kolby Welling at 152 pounds and Rope Anders of 160 pounds were each 1-2 at the meet.
Saturday the Rams and Hawks will attend the Bayard Tournament, their last meet prior to Class D District competition Feb. 8-9.