Crawford wrestling

Crawford's Rope Anders is presented as winner of one of his 160-pound bouts at the Chadron Invite, earlier this month.

 Record photo by Brandon Davenport

Three Ram wrestlers and just one Hay Springs wrestler made the trip to Ainsworth, Saturday, but unfortunately for the two groups, none managed to place.

Crawford’s Dennis Vogl, 27-8 this season, went 2-2 at 138 pounds. Though he was later knocked out of the medal rounds by Central City’s Tanner Schnederheinz, Vogle’s quarterfinal win was a 6-3 decision over fifth-ranked Class D wrestler Levi Lewis of North Central.

Hay Springs’ Austin Anderson also went 2-2 at the meet, 3-2 if counting a bye received in consolation round two. Anderson was pushed to the consolation rounds following being pinned during the quarterfinal by top ranked Class C 113-pound wrestler Chris Williams, of Valentine, who is 27-1 this season. Anderson was the only Hawk wrestler to attend the event.

Crawford’s other wrestlers, Kolby Welling at 152 pounds and Rope Anders of 160 pounds were each 1-2 at the meet.

Saturday the Rams and Hawks will attend the Bayard Tournament, their last meet prior to Class D District competition Feb. 8-9.

