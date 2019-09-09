Potter-Dix got on the board first and led the Crawford Rams 6-0 after the first quarter, Friday, but the Coyotes couldn’t keep Crawford’s Will Ackerman and his offense quiet as they went on to score 46 points before the buzzer, earning them a 46-12 victory and their second win of the season.
Ackerman threw for three touchdowns in the game and rushed for four more against the Coyotes, amassing a total of 314 yards - 122 passing and 192 on the ground. Through the air, Ackerman completed all but three of 13 passes and connected with each of London Gillam, Dennis Vogl and Rope Anders for touchdowns. He was intercepted once by Coyotes’ sophomore Jared Anton.
On defense, Ackerman’s eight tackles tied for second most on the Rams with Gillam and Vogl, and the senior had the team’s only interception. He is also credited with a fumble recovery.
In the second quarter, Crawford allowed another score by Potter-Dix, but it would be the Coyotes last of the night. Meanwhile, the Rams scored 19 in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 14 in the fourth.
The Rams’ defense kept the Coyotes to 233 yards while its offense gained 405 of their own.
Ackerman led all rushers in yards and carries (17), but sophomore Hayes Frahm outdid the senior in yards-per-carry after going for 42 yards on just three carries. Vogl ran for 36 yards on six carries and Anders had 4 carries for 13 yards.
Vogl led the Rams’ receivers with 4 catches for 68 yards while Anders had 33 on four catches and Gillam had 21 on two.
The defense was led by Anders who had five solo blocks and seven assisted for 12 total. Sophomores Kolby Welling and Levi Van Beek had five and three tackles respectively, but were the only two Rams credited with sacks in the game. Van Beek led with two sacks for a loss of 12 yards while Welling had one for a loss of four. Van Beek also recovered a fumble.
Potter-Dix senior Terell Gray’s 11 touches were the most among the Coyotes’ rushers, but he was only able to gain 35 yards throughout the night. Coyote freshman Gunnar Oleson carried the ball just three times but led all Potter-Dix runners with 35 yards. Gray scored the team’s only rushing TD.
Freshman quarterback Luke Kasten completed just five of 14 passes for 90 yards and a single touchdown. He was intercepted once.
Anton led the Coyotes in receiving with a touchdown and 54 yards on three catches.