After falling behind by two sets on Friday, the Crawford Rams came back to win three straight, defeating the rival Sioux County Warriors 16-25, 17-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-11, at home.

The Warriors looked poised to take the match after they tied the first set 5-5 and didn’t trail again until the beginning of the third set. Facing a loss, Crawford got out to a 4-0 lead against Sioux County in the third and stretched their lead to 21-8 before eventually winning the match.

Though Crawford led much of the fourth set, Sioux County kept things close and eventually tied the Rams 20-20. The Rams then used a four-point streak to pull ahead 24-21 and forced a fifth set after winning 25-21.

Sioux County pulled ahead of the Rams 4-3 in the final set and stretched their lead to 9-5 before Crawford used a nine-point streak to lead 14-9 and eventually won the match 15-11.

The match was the only for Sioux County last week. The Warriors are now 4-7 this season. They travel to Hyannis on Friday.

On Saturday, the Rams took part in the Potter Invite where they added a 25-12, 25-19 win over Morrill and a 19-25, 20-25 loss to Potter-Dix. The Rams are now 9-7 this season and travel to Cody-Kilgore on Friday.

