Rams won’t have a game, but Hawks, Warriors to open at home

The Crawford Rams have a new head football coach this fall, with 2022 Chadron State College graduate and former offensive lineman Trent Grizzle of Fairbury, Neb., taking over from Rick Barry, the new Chadron High School activities director. But one thing hasn’t changed. For the second year in a row, the Rams’ opening game opponent, Edgemont, won’t be able to field a six-man team and the contest has been cancelled.

That means Crawford will be opening its season on Friday, Sept. 2 at Potter-Dix, the team that is projected to be the best in the west and perhaps in the state this fall. The Coyotes finished last season 11-1, losing only to Cody-Kilgore 65-37 in the six-man state championship game.

Potter-Dix’s big gun is senior Luke Kasten, who rushed for 1,128 yards and scored 25 touchdowns last fall.

The Rams will be a young team, but appears to be on its way up. They were just 1-5 in the Covid season of 2020 and went 4-4 last year. Coach Grizzle is optimistic, particularly since he has 20 players on the roster. His only senior is Tristen Jacob, a 5-10, 240-pound transfer who previously played 11-man football in Wyoming.

The Crawford leaders are expected to include juniors Roman Metz, 5-9, 175 pounds, and Carter Rudloff, 6-3, 215, both Panhandle Conference first-team selections last fall. Both averaged over 6 yards rushing while carrying the ball about equally. Metz ran 52 times for 330 yards and Rudloff 48 for 294.

Junior Mitch Knode and sophomore Colton Mader are expected to be other key players for the Rams. Grizzle believes freshman Taylor Homan, 5-8, 137, has a bright future at quarterback.

The Hay Springs Hawks, who open their season Thursday night by hosting Paxton, are also expecting a good season, according to Coach Mark Hagge, even though Wesley Jacobs and Toby Scherbarth are the only seniors on the 18-player roster.

The Hawks finished 5-4 last season. They need a new quarterback to replace 2021 all-conference choice Logan DeCoste. Sophomore Dylan Young saw limited action at QB last fall as a freshman.

Among the returnees are junior Greg Mintken, 6-0, 170, last year’s leading rusher with 105 carries for 697 yards and also the leading pass receiver with 23 catches for 404 yards. In addition, Mintken intercepted nine passes, second most in the state in the 6-man ranks.

Both Scherbarth, who is 6-4, 205, and Mintken are returning all-conference picks. Also back is last year’s leading tackler, Cutter Scott, who participated in 65 stops as a freshman. As a freshman, Dylan Raymer won both of the Panhandle Conference hurdle races last spring, but Coach Hagge said Raymer will miss a game or two this fall while recovering from an injury.

Paxton, which is new of the Hay Springs schedule, was 2-6 a year ago.

The Sioux County Warriors also are shy of seniors, having just one, Jesse Dunn, who is 5-10, 170. But Coach Barry Swisher is happy that the roster includes four juniors and four sophomores along with two freshmen, giving him an 11-man contingent.

The Warriors, who finished 4-4 last season, will open their season Friday afternoon at home against that Potter-Dix team mentioned earlier. All-conference choices Tucker Monroe and Michael Sanderson graduated, but Cy Hughson and Jack Hunter also got the loop’s all-star nods as a sophomore and a freshman, respectively.

Hughson led the Warriors in rushing last fall with 137 carries for 710 yards, caught 14 passes for 153 yards and was the second busiest tackler behind Sanderson with 51.

This week’s Panhandle schedule follows.

Thursday, August 25

Chadron at Gordon-Rushville

Paxton at Hay Springs

Bridgeport at Perkins County

Friday, August 26

Edgemont at Crawford (cancelled)

Creek Valley at Sioux County

Leyton at Hemingford

Alliance at Chase County

Scottsbluff at Lincoln Pius X

Torrington at Gering

Holdrege at Sidney

Wheatland at Mitchell

Hitchcock County at Bayard

Maxwell at Morrill

Potter-Dix at Minatare

Arthur County at Garden County

Hyannis at Kimball