Crawford’s Dennis Vogl took third at 132-pounds, and teammate Kobly Welling was fifth at 145-pounds, at the Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza, Friday and Saturday, in Hot Springs, S.D.
Already leading 3-0 in the 132-pound third-place bout, Vogl pinned Lyman County’s Tyrone Oldenkamp in the second round (1:32) to take third-place.
Having defeated Bennett County’s Ty Allen in the quarterfinal, Vogle faced Philip Area’s Blair Blasius who won the semifinal match by fall in the third period, forcing Vogl to work his way back through the consolation rounds. An early pin of Rapid City Central’s Jakob Cordero landed Vogl in the third-place match.
Welling won his opening match by fall over Hill City’s Tanner Harn, before being pinned himself in the first round of his quarterfinal match against eventual first-place finisher Kody Hagen, of Hot Springs. After battling through two consolation rounds, Welling was again pinned, this time by Marvin King, in the consolation semifinal to send Welling to the fifth place match. In that bout, Welling defeated Douglas’ Tanner VanScoy by 6-3 decision.
Crawford’s Rope Anders also took part in the meet, but managed just a single win, pinning Rapid City Steven’s Zach Hale in the first round of consolation.
After the holiday break the Crawford wrestlers will travel to the Garden County Tournament, Jan. 5.