Rapid City Christian teams topple Cardinals

Both Rapid City Christian basketball teams defeated their Chadron High counterparts by sizable margins Friday night in the Middle School Gym.
The Christian girls jumped out to an 18-5 first quarter margin over the cold-shooting Cardinals and went on to win 52-27 while improving their record to 12-5. The Lady Cards, who had won nine of their 11 games since Christmas, had an 11-7 record entering their makeup game at Valentine on Tuesday night.
Although the Comets’ boys built a 22-14 first quarter lead and never trailed, the Cardinals remained in contention until the visitors outscored them 15-5 in the fourth period to win 57-43. The Comets are now 11-2 and the Cardinals were 9-9 entering this week’s action.
Both Chadron teams won when they met the Comets in Christian’s Hart Ranch Gym a year ago. The Lady Cardinals won 61-39 and the boys prevailed 67-61.
The Christian girls got lots of productivity from their one-two sophomore punch Saturday night. The 5-10 Olivia Kieffer, an exceptional ball handler as well as a sharpshooter who sank three 3-pointers, improved on her 22-point scoring average while pouring in 26 points. Alexa Hamm, who is 5-11, added 16 points, nine of them in the first quarter, to set the stage for the final outcome.
Just two more players, both seniors, scored for the Rapid City team. Each sank a trey and finished with five points.
Kieffer, the daughter of head coach Joe Kieffer, tallied 13 of her team’s 17 points in the second quarter. The second frame, when they scored 13, was the Lady Cardinals’ best, but they trailed 35-18 at halftime.
Anika Burke’s six points led Chadron for the game. Both Jacey Garrett and Demi Ferguson finished with five.
Sam Schlabach, a 6-2 senior, helped the Christian boys get off to their fast start by scoring 10 points in the opening quarter. Both teams tallied 11 in the second period, when the Cardinals’ top scorer, Justus Alcorn, sank a pair of 3-pointers.
With Schlabach on the bench with four fouls much of the third quarter, the Cardinals held the visitors to just nine points and tallied 13, closing the gap to 42-38 entering the fourth. But the Comets posted the first seven points in the finale to go ahead by 11.
Collin Brennan put the Red Birds on the board again by hitting a jumper with six minutes remaining, but the hosts didn’t score again until senior Zach Wordekemper nailed a trey with 30 seconds remaining. Five turnovers hampered the Cards’ offensive productivity in the fourth.
Schlabach, who entered the game averaging 15 points, finished with 16 to lead the winners. Presley Myers, a 5-9 senior, contributed 12 points and Jackson Dibona, a 6-1 junior, added nine. Both sank a pair of treys.
Alcorn continued to lead the Cardinals with 17 points while tallying between 10 and 20 points in each of the 18 games this winter and averaging 14.8. Gaurav Chima added eight and Wordekemper seven.
Girls’ Game
Rapid City Christian--Olivia Kieffer 26, Alexa Ham 16, Abby Pierce 5, Savannah Armendariz 5. Totals: 18 (5) 11-15 52 points.
Chadron--Anika Burke 6, Jacey Garrett 5, Demi Ferguson 5, Jaleigh McCartney 2, Makinley Fuller 2, Macey Daniels 2, Micaiah Fuller 2, Haylee Wild 2. Totals: 10 7-13 27 points.
RC Christian 18 17 12 5 ----52
Chadron 5 13 4 5 ----27
3-pointers: RCC--Kieffer 3, Pierce 1, Armendariz 1.
Boys’ Game
Rapid City Christian--Sam Schlabach 16, Presley Myers 12, Jackson Dibona 9, Trace Trainor 7, Mitch Heidecker 6, Wilson Kieffer 3, Carson Glassbrenner 2, Avery Wipf 2. Totals: 20 (5) 12-21 57 points.
Chadron--Justus Alcorn 17, Gaurav Chima 8, Zach Wordekemper 7, Dawson Dunbar 4, Collin Brennan 4, Cody Hall 3. Totals: 18 (4) 11-18 43 points.
RC Christian 22 11 9 15 ----57
Chadron 14 11 13 5 ----43
3-pointers--Dibona 2, Myers 2, Kieffer 1. Chad.--Alcorn 2, Chima 1, Wordekemper 1.