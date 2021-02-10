Rapid City Christian teams topple Cardinals

Both Rapid City Christian basketball teams defeated their Chadron High counterparts by sizable margins Friday night in the Middle School Gym.

The Christian girls jumped out to an 18-5 first quarter margin over the cold-shooting Cardinals and went on to win 52-27 while improving their record to 12-5. The Lady Cards, who had won nine of their 11 games since Christmas, had an 11-7 record entering their makeup game at Valentine on Tuesday night.

Although the Comets’ boys built a 22-14 first quarter lead and never trailed, the Cardinals remained in contention until the visitors outscored them 15-5 in the fourth period to win 57-43. The Comets are now 11-2 and the Cardinals were 9-9 entering this week’s action.

Both Chadron teams won when they met the Comets in Christian’s Hart Ranch Gym a year ago. The Lady Cardinals won 61-39 and the boys prevailed 67-61.

The Christian girls got lots of productivity from their one-two sophomore punch Saturday night. The 5-10 Olivia Kieffer, an exceptional ball handler as well as a sharpshooter who sank three 3-pointers, improved on her 22-point scoring average while pouring in 26 points. Alexa Hamm, who is 5-11, added 16 points, nine of them in the first quarter, to set the stage for the final outcome.