Sadly, one of the players who had been selected to play for Nebraska in the 6-man football Battle of the Border with Wyoming last Friday night at Elliott Field in Chadron was unavailable.

Byron Skinner, a recent graduate of Cody-Kilgore High School, was injured in a disastrous vehicle accident south of Gordon the previous Saturday, May 27.

A spokesman from the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office said Skinner apparently lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle more than once. He was ejected.

It was announced during the game that six vertebrae were rebuilt, a rod and screws were used to fuse Skinner’s spine and his chances of walking again are not good. The surgery reportedly took place in Rapid City .

It was requested that those attending the game consider contributing to help with Byron’s medical expenses. His parents are Jordan and Angel Skinner, 33103 US Highway 20, Merriman, NE 69218.