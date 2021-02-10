Records fall, double winners emerge at CSC Open

Four meet records were set and there were three double winners in individual events Saturday at the Chadron State College Indoor Open Track and Field Meet in the Nelson Physical Activity Center.
Each of the three participating schools had a record breaker and a double winner.
Chadron State’s double winner was freshman Morgan Fawver of McCook, Neb. He won the 60 meter dash in 6.94 seconds and the long jump at 22 feet, 11 ¼ inches.
In addition, Fawver was the lead runner in the Eagles’ record-setting 4x400 relay. Joining with Osvaldo Cano, Harley Rhoades and Brodie Roden, they ran the event in 3:22.40. The old record of 3:23.06 was set in 2019 by Colorado Mines.
The Eagles’ time converts to 3:17.70, the best in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference this winter by more than four seconds, but still below than the 3:16.27 needed to provisionally qualify for the national meet.
Roden also set the 400 meters record of 49.76 seconds. The old mark of 50.27 seconds had belonged to the Eagles’ Phil Rivera since 2012. Cano was a close second Saturday, completing the race in 50.28 seconds.
Roden’s time converts to 48.16 seconds, leads the RMAC and is a provisional national qualifying mark.
The other double winners and record setters were standouts from South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State.
Mines senior Erica Keeble won both the 60-meter hurdles and the pole vault, where she cleared 13-3 ¾ to improve the meet record by more than 2 ½ feet. The old mark was set by Kelsey Aide of Dickinson State in 2008.
Black Hills State junior Kyla Sawvell won both the shot put and the weight throw. Her mark of 60 feet, 6 ¾ inches broke the meet record established by another Yellow Jackets standout, Aubrey Baxter, in 2007 by 11 inches. Sawvell threw the shot 46-1 ¾ Saturday.
Roden, Keeble and Sawvell are defending Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champions. Roden won both the 200 and 400, Keeble the pole vault and Sawvell the weight throw at the conference showdown last February.
There were numerous other strong performances at Saturday’s meet. It was the fourth this winter for Coach Riley Northrup’s Eagles, and they posted 17 season-bests.
“A lot of our athletes showed improvement or showed they are becoming consistent in their events,” Northrup said. “We just need to keep working and get a little better each week. The conference meet is only three weeks away.”
Other Chadron State men who won events besides Fawver and Roden were Emory Yoosook, 200; Joaquin Venzor, mile; Jesse Jaramillo, 3000; Shane Collins, shot put; Derrick Nwagwu, triple jump; and Joe Dumsa, high jump.
Chadron State women who were event winners were Michaela Hill, 200; Madi Watson, 3000; Miranda Gilkey, triple jump; and Destiny Pelton, high jump.
Another of the Lady Eagles, Julianne Thomsen, was second in three events--the 400, high hurdles and long jump--after missing most of last year’s indoor season because of an injury.
The Eagles will host the Don Holst Open Meet on Saturday. Northrup said the competition will be much the same as it was last Saturday, except Black Hills State is expected to bring its track athletes, too.
The CSC coach added that the CSC men 4x400 relay team may go to South Dakota State on Saturday so it can run on a larger track and hopefully enhance its national status.
Meet results:
Men’s Results
60 meters--1, Morgan Fawver, CSC, 6.94; 2, Emory Yoosook, CSC, 7.31; 3, Jordan Nwalor, CSC, 7.44; 4, Ismael DePaullite, CSC, 7.55; 5, Thomas Massa, SDM, 7.71.
200 meters--1, Emory Yoosook, CSC, 23.43; 2, Cameron Kaku, SDM, 24.54; 3, Tayler Opstedahl, SDM, 24.93; 4, Brent Snyder, SDM, 26.06.
400 meters--1, Brodie Roden, CSC, 49.76 (meet record); 2, Osvaldo Cano, CSC, 50.28; 3, Harley Rhoades, 52.09; 4, Greg Logsdon, CSC, 52.32; 5, Cameron Kaku, CSM, 57.36.
800 meters--1, Andrew Ferris, SDM, 1:59.81.
Mile run--1, Joaquin Venzor, CSC; 2, Steve Hinze, CSC unattached; 3, Garrett Avery, CSC. Times not available.
3000 meters--1, Jesse Jaramillo, CSC, 9:52.69; 2, Cale Schafer, CSC, 10:03.75; 3, Garrett Avery, CSC, 10:06.48; 4, Ben Colvin, SDM, 10:10.34; 5, Joaquin Venzor, CSC, 10:12,71; 6, Ethan Roberts, CSC, 10:13.98.
60 meter hurdles--1, Taegen Wells, SDM, 8.60; 2, Logan Peila, CSC, 8.89; 3, Pete Brown, CSC, 8.94; 4, Adam Namyst, SDM, 8.96; 5, Tayler SDM, 9.09; 6, Dylan Soule, CSC, 9.65.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron State (Morgan Fawver, Osvaldo Cano, Harley Rhoades, Brodie Roden), 3:22.40 (meet record); 2, South Dakota Mines, 3:33.05.
Shot put--1, Shane Collins, CSC, 50-4 ¾; 2, Parker Gosner, CSC, 49-6 ¼; 3, Henry Fritzler, SDM, 44-1 ½; 4, Sully Mack, BHSU, 43-3; 5, Warren Minerich, SDM, 43- ½; 6, Dan Reynolds, CSC, 42-11 ¾.
Weight throw--1, Westley Siebdarth, unattached, 56-5 ¾; 2, Warren Minerich, SDM, 51-1; 3, Dan Reynolds, 50-11; 4, Dakin Nolan, SDM, 48-11 ½; 5, Sully Mack, BHSU, 48-10 ¾; 6, Parker Gonser, CSC, 45-11 ¾.
Long jump--1 Morgan Fawver, CSC, 22-11 ¼; 2, Naishaun Jernigan, CSC, 22-7 ¼; 3, Emory Yoosook, CSC, 21-2 ¾; 4, Ismael DePaullite, CSC, 20-10 ¾; 5, Joe Dumsa, CSC, 20-0 ½; 6, Steve Nolasco, SDM, 19-11 ¾.
Triple jump--1, Derrick Nwagwu, CSC, 42-9 ½; 2, Brock Voth, CSC, 42-6 ¼.
High jump--1, Joe Dumsa, CSC, 6-4 ¼; 2, Jade Cass, SDM, 6-4 ¼; 3, Alec Penfield, CSC, 6-4 ¼; 4, Naishaun Jernigan, CSC, 6-2 ¼; 5, Wyatt Kainz, SDM, 6-2 ¼; 6, Hector Ortega, unattached, 6-0 ½.
Pole vault--1, DJ Horton, unattached, 15-7; 2, Ty Nickerson, SDM, 14-9; 3, Pete Brown, CSC, 13-3 ½; 4, Dylan Soule, CSC, 11-9 ¾.
Women’s Results
60 meters--1, Katherine Mathieu, SDM, 8.34; 2, Vera Rush, SDM, 9.11; 3, Tierney Robinson, SDM, 9.37.
400 meters--1, Michaela Hill, CSC, 1:03.26; 2, Julianne Thomsen, CSC, 1:03.84; 3, Parker Mooren, CSC, 1:12.48.
Mile run--1, Lillian Knudson, SDM, 6:17.01.
3000 meters--1, Madi Watson, CSC, 12:08.54; 2, Tukker Romey, CSC, 12:09.75; 3, Sydney Settles, CSC, 12:32.89.
60 meter hurdles--1, Erica Keeble, SDM, 9.56; 2, Julianne Thomsen, CSC, 9.65; 3, Kamryn Scully, SDM, 10.23; 4, Parker Mooren, CSC, 10.32.
Shot put--1, Kyla Sawvell, BHSU, 46-1 ¼; 2, Morgan Ekwall, CSC, 39-3 ¼; 3, Courtney Smith, CSC, 38-6 ¾; 4, Jenna Sayler, SDM, 37-10 ¾; 5, Macy McClure, SDM, 37-8 ½; 6, Trinity Chrisawn, CSC, 37-6 ¾.
Weight throw--1, Kyla Sawvell, BHSU, 60-6 ¾ (meet record); 2, Maddi Fidler, BHSU, 50-5 ¼; 3, Jenna Sayler, SDM, 50- 1 ¾; 4, Madyson Schliep, CSC, 48-8 ¼; 5, Macy McClure, SDM, 46-11 ¾; 5, Tara Dahlberg, SDM, 46-4.
Long jump--1. Katherine Mathieu, SDM, 15-11 ¾; 2, Julianne Thomsen, CSC, 15-6; 3, Tierney Robinson, SDM, 14-8; 4, Vera Rust, SCM, 14-5 ¾; 5, Parker Mooren, CSC, 14-2 ¼.
Triple jump--1, Miranda Gilkey, CSC, 33-10; 2, Jourdaine Cerenil, CSC, 33-3 ¼; 3, Austin Alexander, CSC, 32-9; 4, Vera Rust, SCM, 32-3 ¾; 5, Tierney Robinson, SDM, 29-4 ¾.
High jump--1, Destiny Pelton, CSC, 5:2 ¼; 2, Jourdaine Cerenil, CSC, 5-2 ¼; 3, Miranda Gilkey, CSC, 5-2 ¼.
Pole vault--1, Erica Keeble, SDM, 13-3 ¾; 2, Hannah Hendrick, BHSU, 11-6 ½; 3-4, Kamryn Scully, SDM, and JoJo Sherman, BHSU, 11-0 ¾; 5, Kaylee Wach, CSC, 10-6 ¾; 6, Kristie Hill, CSC, 9-7.