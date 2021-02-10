Records fall, double winners emerge at CSC Open

Four meet records were set and there were three double winners in individual events Saturday at the Chadron State College Indoor Open Track and Field Meet in the Nelson Physical Activity Center.

Each of the three participating schools had a record breaker and a double winner.

Chadron State’s double winner was freshman Morgan Fawver of McCook, Neb. He won the 60 meter dash in 6.94 seconds and the long jump at 22 feet, 11 ¼ inches.

In addition, Fawver was the lead runner in the Eagles’ record-setting 4x400 relay. Joining with Osvaldo Cano, Harley Rhoades and Brodie Roden, they ran the event in 3:22.40. The old record of 3:23.06 was set in 2019 by Colorado Mines.

The Eagles’ time converts to 3:17.70, the best in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference this winter by more than four seconds, but still below than the 3:16.27 needed to provisionally qualify for the national meet.

Roden also set the 400 meters record of 49.76 seconds. The old mark of 50.27 seconds had belonged to the Eagles’ Phil Rivera since 2012. Cano was a close second Saturday, completing the race in 50.28 seconds.

Roden’s time converts to 48.16 seconds, leads the RMAC and is a provisional national qualifying mark.