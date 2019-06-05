Both of the Panhandle Prep All-Star Basketball Games played in Scottsbluff on Saturday night were high scoring affairs.
The Red teams won both contests, taking the girls’ game 100-90, thanks to outscoring the Blues 30-14 in the fourth quarter, and the Red boys prevailed 116-109.
Chadron State College recruit Meagan Ross of Sidney was named the girls’ most valuable player. She finished with 18 points, including six of the 12 consecutive points her Red team tallied late in the game to clinch the victory. Earlier in the final frame, Ross also sank a 3-pointer.
Seconds later, another Chadron State recruit, Kenzy Kanno of Mitchell, nailed a trey to put the Reds ahead for the first time since the opening quarter. Kanno will be on the Eagles’ golf team, rather than playing basketball.
Kanno scored 15 points while her 6-foot-3 teammate, Keyena Wilfred, was the Reds’ top gun with 19. Recent Chadron graduate, Peyton Underwood, contributed 10 points for the winners.
Sidney’s Janay Brauer paced the Blues with 16 points, another Mitchell standout, Beth Sterkel, added 14, Southeast Wyoming’s Ellie Schmidt hit for 12 and Kimball’s Kate Reader and South Platte’s Caroline Stanley each contributed 11.
Three players from the northern Panhandle were among the top scorers in the boys’ game.
Gordon-Rushville grad Corbin Bailey tallied 23 points and Hemingford’s Casey Lashley scored 20 for the winning Red team while Chadron’s 6-9 center Pat Rust scored 20 for the Blues.
Rust’s output included three straight baskets to cut the Red lead to 110-109 with 2:10 to play, but that was as close as the Blue got.
Lashley was named the game’s MVP, in part because he sank two free throws with 10.9 seconds left to seal the verdict.
Evan Allen-Mader of Ogallala led the Reds in scoring with 24. Justin Whitebear of Bayard and Riley Schilz of Gering added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Drake DeMasters of Bridgeport scored 21 points to edge Rust by one point as the high scorer for the Blue team. Another Bulldog, Logan Nichols, contributed 15. Two Wyoming players also poured in the points for the Blues. Ken Townsend of Douglas tallied 18 and Tucker Norman of Pine Bluffs 15.
The boys’ game was knotted at 58 at halftime.