Olivia Reed earned another first place finish at the Mitchell Invite Track Meet, Thursday, and the Chadron girls continued to show well this season, earning another top-three finish in team scoring.
Reed has now won the 400 meters in both of her meets this outdoor season and set a personal record time of 1 minute, 1.75 seconds Thursday. The freshman also finished third in the high jump after again clearing 5 feet, and was a member of Chadron’s 4x400 relay team which finished third and the 4x100 team which finished second.
The 4x400 team of Reed, Leila Tweahade, Dawn Dunbar, and Allie Ferguson had a time of 4 minutes 19.41 seconds,Thursday, almost five seconds quicker than Chadron’s 4x400 at the season opener in Sidney.
As a team the Chadron girls had 53 points behind Ogallala’s 103 and Pine Bluffs’ 58.
Reed was the only individual for the girls to place within the top three of any event, but the girls had several others place in the top five to help bolster their team score.
Sophomore Emily Beye was third in the 100 meters with a time of 13.47 seconds and fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 28.18 seconds. Both times were season highs.
Freshman Mackenzie Butts’ time of 13 minutes, 18.72 seconds in the 3200 meters earned her fourth place. She was also ninth in the 1600 meters with a time of 6 minutes, 13.63 seconds.
Another freshman, Tatum Bailey matched Reed’s 5 foot mark in the high jump but finished in fourth place.
Jumper and hurdler Dawn Dunbar, a junior this season, had her best finish in the triple jump where she placed fourth with a leap of 32 feet, 4.25 inches, but managed just a sixth place finish in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.91 seconds, about six seconds slower than her second place finish in Sidney to begin the season.
Fellow junior and hurdler Allie Ferguson was fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.94 seconds. It was her first time in the event this season.
The Chadron boys were led by Dom Nobiling, who was third place in the 110 meter hurdles. Nobiling finished the race in 16.11 seconds, slightly faster than his time in Sidney which earned him first-place there. The top six places in the race were all earned by seniors, including Kimball’s Brady Kilgore who was first with a time of 15.09 seconds, and Torrington’s Bryan Lemmon who was second at 15.30 seconds.
Nobiling was the only Chadron boy to finish in the top ten of an event. Several athletes that would normally have competed were instead at State FFA.
The Chadron Track and Field team will compete at Alliance Saturday.
Girls’ Events
100--4, Emily Beye, Chad, 13.47.
200--5, Emily Beye, Chad, 28.18.
400--1, Olivia Reed, Chad, 1:01.75; 4, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 1:04.71.
800--5, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 2:42.94.
1600--5, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 6:11.52.
3200--4, Mackenzie Butts, Chad, 13:18.72.
100 hurdles--6, Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 17.91.
300 hurdles--4, Allie Ferguson, Chad, 50.94.
4x100 relay--3, Chadron, 53.08; 6, Crawford, 55.23.
4x400 relay--2, Chadron (Oliva Reed, Leila Tewahade, Dawn Dunbar, Allie Ferguson), 4:19.91; 5, Gordon-Rushville, 4:35.46.
Triple jump--4, Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 32-4 ¼.
High jump--3, Olivia Reed, Chad, 5-0; 4, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-0.
Boys’ Events
100--5, Casey Lashley, Hem, 11.69.
200--5, Casey Lashley, Hem, 11.69.
110 hurdles--3, Dom Nobiling, 16.11; 5, Casey Lashley, Hem, 16.40.
4x100 relay--4, Hemingford, 46.72.
4x800 relay--6, Hemingford, 9:42.79.