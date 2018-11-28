Just before launching their senior season in high school, three basketball players from Colorado used the early signing period last week to acknowledge they will be joining the Chadron State College men’s team after they graduate.
Two of them are 6-foot-8 and the other is a small, but highly-regarded guard.
The big players, both listed as forwards, are Kevin DiMarco of Silt and Jax Wilke of Firestone. They weigh 200 and 230, respectively. The guard is Andre Sepeda, a 5-9, 160-pound senior at Greeley West.
A native of Colorado where he had lived most of his life before coming to Chadron State three years ago, Coach Houston Reed said he became acquainted with the recruits last spring and summer and is happy they signed with the Eagles.
He noted it’s vital for a successful college program to add few big players every year and the signing of DiMarco and Wilke helps fill that need. He noted that Sepeda “is made for our program.”
DiMarco plays at Coal Ridge High, located on the Western Slope near Glenwood Springs. He shot 55 percent from the field and averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3 blocks last year, when the Titans were 17-2 during the regular season and won their second straight district championship.
Wilke plays at Mead High School in Longmont, where he averaged 15.2 points and a conference-best 7.9 rebounds last season.
Sepeda earned Class 5A all-state last year, when he averaged 19.2 points and 3.4 assists. He’s already made 127 3-pointers while shooting 35 percent from behind the arc.