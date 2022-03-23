Registration open for CSC Golf Classic

Registration for the 27th Annual CSC Golf Classic-Don Beebe Tournament is now open with a deadline of April 28 .

The tournament will be Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, with festivities beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27, at Ridgeview Country Club. Golf begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, with a 6:30 p.m. social and dinner at Country Kitchen. Sunday, golf resumes at 7 a.m. with shotgun starts available at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In addition to green fees, cart, and a dinner ticket for Saturday, breakfast and lunch for both days of golf are included in the cost of the $150 per person entry fee, and additional tickets for Saturday's dinner are $25.

There will be a Friday evening Par-Three Shootout during the Friday social and check-in. Participants will be challenged to "hit the green" in an elimination-style contest, with two shots for $10 on hole number two. The Par-Three Shootout will start from the red tees and eliminate contestants progressively until one golfer remains. Both the shootout and social are open to golfers, family and friends.

Register online at www.csc.edu/alumni/events/golfclassic.csc. For more information, call the Chadron State Foundation at 308-432-6366. Proceeds of the tournament and social events will help fund athletic scholarships at Chadron State.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0