Anyone interested in playing summer baseball in Chadron can now sign up online at http://chadronyouthbrl.sportngin.com . Only online registration will be accepted and the deadline is April 24.

There are several levels of competition including T-Ball (5-6 years old), Minors (6-9 years old), Majors (10-12 years old) and Legion (13-14 and High School). Games for most teams will start on in mid-May.